Aluratek Debuts the Qi Wireless Charging Pad for it's 2018 Mobile Charging Collection
The Qi Wireless Charging Pad allows you to charge your mobile device more efficiently by just placing it on the pad
"We are excited to provide our customers with the latest and greatest power charging pads with our 2018 mobile charging line," John Wolikow, CEO of Aluratek. "As mobile charging technology becomes increasingly powerful, we look forward to bringing in more Qi products to our 2018 collection."
The Qi Wireless Charging Pad (MSRP $29.99) is the fastest and easiest way to charge a smartphone. Simply place any Qi compatible smartphone directly on the Qi Wireless Charging Pad for wireless charging. The charging pad improves the traditional way of charging devices by eliminating the need for excess flimsy cords that are prone to breaking. The Qi Wireless Charging Pad simplifies any work or home office with limited space.
AQC10F is able to charge smartphones through thick cases, without the need to remove. Just place and the devices begins charging immediately. The Qi Wireless Charging Pad is compatible with all Qi compatible devices including iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X as well as Samsung S9, S9+, Note 8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6, S6 Edge.
AQC10F is now available at Aluratek.com for MSRP $29.99 which includes a USB charging cable and quick start guide with purchase. For information about Aluratek's mobile charging product line or any other products, please visit www.Aluratek.com.
About Aluratek, Inc.
Aluratek was founded by a group of industry experts whose passion is connecting people and technology to help simplify lives. Aluratek's passion lies in the belief of making our customers lives easier through accessible technology. Each product is carefully designed with the consumer in mind through the whole buying experience. Current Aluratek product offerings include the following technologies:
