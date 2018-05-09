News By Tag
Danielle Stacy Voted "Fan Favorite" Band; Will Perform at 35th Annual California Strawberry Festival
The festival worked with Rock City Studios in Camarillo to identify four local bands to vie for the title. Stacy, based in Ventura, was a winner of Ventura County's Best Female Artist of the Year.
She performs R&B, pop and everything in between with her unique tone and soulful songwriting style. She will be performing on the Festival Stage.
The other contestants were The Velveteen Band, The Ombrés and Hologram Empire.
The California Strawberry Festival features fun for the entire family with concert performances, delicious food, contests, fine arts and crafts, rides and attractions. The festival is consistently ranked as one of the top festivals in the nation with proceeds benefitting over 20 charities. It transforms 15 acres of parkland at 3250 South Rose Avenue in Oxnard into the ultimate family food, fun and music fest.
Festival general admission is $12, seniors 62+ are $8 and children ages 5-12 are $5. Kids 4 and under are free. Active military and dependents with ID are $8. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. both days. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.CAStrawberryFestival.org. (http://www.CAStrawberryFestival.org) The free Park & Ride "Strawberry Express" shuttles just off the 101 Freeway make getting to the festival easy. Onsite parking is $10. For more information:
For more on Danielle Stacy, go to https://www.daniellestacy.com/
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
