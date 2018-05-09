 
News By Tag
* California Strawberry Festival
* Danielle Stacy
* Oxnard
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oxnard
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Danielle Stacy Voted "Fan Favorite" Band; Will Perform at 35th Annual California Strawberry Festival

The festival worked with Rock City Studios in Camarillo to identify four local bands to vie for the title. Stacy, based in Ventura, was a winner of Ventura County's Best Female Artist of the Year.
 
 
Danielle Stacy
Danielle Stacy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
California Strawberry Festival
Danielle Stacy
Oxnard

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Oxnard - California - US

Subject:
Awards

OXNARD, Calif. - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Balloting is over and singer/songwriter Danielle Stacy was voted the California Strawberry Festival 35th Anniversary Celebration's "Fan Favorite." Stacy was selected by the public in an online "Battle of the Bands" contest. As the winner, Stacy will receive $1,000 and perform at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 20 at the California Strawberry Festival 35th Anniversary Celebration. Festival dates are May 19 and 20 and will take place at Strawberry Meadows of College Park in Oxnard. The contest is presented by Cumulus Media.

The festival worked with Rock City Studios in Camarillo to identify four local bands to vie for the title. Stacy, based in Ventura, was a winner of Ventura County's Best Female Artist of the Year.

She performs R&B, pop and everything in between with her unique tone and soulful songwriting style. She will be performing on the Festival Stage.

The other contestants were The Velveteen Band, The Ombrés and Hologram Empire.

The California Strawberry Festival features fun for the entire family with concert performances, delicious food, contests, fine arts and crafts, rides and attractions. The festival is consistently ranked as one of the top festivals in the nation with proceeds benefitting over 20 charities. It transforms 15 acres of parkland at 3250 South Rose Avenue in Oxnard into the ultimate family food, fun and music fest.

Festival general admission is $12, seniors 62+ are $8 and children ages 5-12 are $5. Kids 4 and under are free. Active military and dependents with ID are $8. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. both days. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.CAStrawberryFestival.org. (http://www.CAStrawberryFestival.org) The free Park & Ride "Strawberry Express" shuttles just off the 101 Freeway make getting to the festival easy. Onsite parking is $10. For more information: 888-288-9242, csf@CAStrawberryFestival.org, @CaliforniaStrawberryFestival.

For more on Danielle Stacy, go to https://www.daniellestacy.com/.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
California Strawberry Festival PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 14, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share