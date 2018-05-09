Brighton releases "Stories from Lone Moon Creek, Book Six: Moon Glow" from Teresa Millias

"In the continuing Stories from Lone Moon Creek series, Teresa Millias pens another masterful work"

Moon Glow

Contact

Don McGuire

***@brightonpublishing.com Don McGuire

End

-- Brighton Publishing LLC proudly announces the eBook release ofby author Teresa Millias in the sixth installment of herThe eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for release in mid-summer 2018 and will be distributed by Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso Book Machine Network.Synopsis: What was that in the dark? Perhaps you could hear it but you couldn't see it. How often had Lone Moon Creek dwellers heard the rippling and splashing of the night-time water but couldn't see it? Was it at those times that the water decided to meander out of its traditional bed or choose to use the darkness of night to satisfy its own glory?It didn't much matter, the inhabitants were accustomed to "allowing nature to take its course."And it wasn't until' appeared upon the water or the frozen snow, did the little rural creek and/or the vistas of white, snowy carpets draw attention. Not only did the moving body of liquid or the frozen crystals reflect the moon's light but the people too, reflected some sort of '. How could that be?How could the captives from the human-trafficking camp reflect anything but fear and anger when they are released into freedom? Rural Sidewalks finds them huddled together in fear as they step into the frightfulness of the frozen night.Would the sudden appearance of 'Carli's child' shed a light upon the strange disappearance of the college student in The Jazz Trail?Does Evelyn's goodness shed any light as to whom she really is in Amongst Women? Would her identity ever be realized by the busy-bodies of the church?The country-western singer, Promise, uses moon-glow to navigate his way through Lone Moon Creek finally not being in dissention with his grandfather any longer, but now traveling 'in the.'So you see, there is credence about '.' The nineteen short stories in Moon Glow, the sixth volume in the Stories from Lone Moon Creek book series, are aglow with characters who experience both darkness and. There will be sequels that may or may not bring conclusions to your satisfaction, but as the full moon promises to return, you too, in your imagination can have the story proceed into another chapter and end as you wish!Yes, Agnes and Marjory are still introducing each chapter as beacons in the night. Do you wonder if Marjory is in the '? How much understanding does she have about the world; her missing parents; her purpose in life? Have you noticed however, that here and there, she can suddenly comprehend far more than what her grandmother (or the readers) expect?Enjoyand glide through reading for the ',' but better yet......have others notice your"Reminiscent of the works of Laura Engalls Wilder in her "Little House" series, Teresa pens another masterful work," said Brighton Publishing LLC.Teresa was born in Cooperstown, NY and lives in Worcester, NY. She attended the K-12 Central School in Worcester and graduated with eighteen others in her Senior Class.Continuing her education, she received her degree in Elementary Education from SUNY at Oneonta, New York.Teresa taught Kindergarten and First Grade at Worcester CS for twenty-five years developing the love of reading and writing.She has always had a fondness for the arts and has delved into painting, piano education, creativity, garden sculpting, quilting, and writing.She says rural life has a kindness and goodness with a touch of mystique which she tries to describe in her stories.Teresa has three children and nine grandchildren.