Transworld Business Advisors – Rocky Mountain Cements Presence With Lakewood Building Purchase
Transworld Business Advisors – Rocky Mountain Cements Regional Presence With Lakewood Building Purchase. The Purchase Allows Growing Business Brokerage Firm to Better Serve Clients from Central Location.
In addition to the Lakewood property, Transworld Business Advisors – Rocky Mountain recently opened a satellite location in Boulder as well as a location in Fort Collins. The Colorado-based team has grown more than 38 percent in the last year alone. Led by Jessica and Al Fialkovich, Transworld's team of local, licensed business brokers currently has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale in Colorado.
"In addition to expanding our footprint in the region, we wanted to deepen our presence in a central location in order to better serve our clients and allow our team here to continue to grow," said Jessica Fialkovich, president of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain. "With the strength of the real estate market right now, we were determined to be strategic with where and when we purchased our space, and we believe we've found the optimal location here in Lakewood."
Transworld was represented by Phil Kubat, commercial division manager at Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate of the Rockies, in the transaction. The property is ideally located at the intersection of two major thoroughfares, Wadsworth and Alameda, and in close proximity to US Highway 6. The office space offers multiple conference rooms to support team and client meetings, two private offices for management and administrative staff, as well as an open seating, desk area at the heart of the office.
"Outside of the property itself, we recognized that the Lakewood area is well poised for growth and boasts a robust small business community," added Fialkovich. "Our team of small business advocates has successfully guided hundreds of clients through the process of buying and selling businesses, and we look forward to sharing our expertise with the many businesses in this community from our new convenient location."
Transworld - Rocky Mountain plans to relocate to their new space mid summer to accommodate for painting and minor updating of the interior.
About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain
Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain is the top business brokerage firm in the state, with the highest number and widest range of listings. The company helps entrepreneurs buy and sell businesses in Colorado, with a focus on helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. Transworld serves the Rocky Mountain Region, including Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico by offering business brokerage, mergers and acquisitions, and franchise consulting and development services. To learn more Transworld - Rocky Mountain, visit www.tworlddenver.com.
