Ricciardelli to speak at upcoming Northeast Buildings & Facilities Management Show
"Bad flooring is like wearing a bad or uncomfortable pair of shoes. If you choose flooring that doesn't meet the needs of your workplace, it can create any number of negative situations—e.g. worker sick time and leave, workers comp claim, damage to electronics, etc.," said Ricciardelli. "This one-hour presentation will review the many considerations facilities managers and businesses should take in making a flooring decision."
The 13th annual Northeast Buildings & Facilities Management Show & Conference will feature over 250 exhibitors displaying products and services necessary for the operation, management, maintenance and renovation of buildings and facilities in the greater New England region. In addition to Ricciardelli's presentation, other talks at the trade show include: LEED, Green, Sustainability, Energy, Building Commissioning, Facility Maintenance, Construction and Renovation Planning. AFE provides CEU's & BOMI provides CPD's for all 22 Conference Talks.
"We are very much looking forward to getting in front of conference attendees and talking about the many considerations that need to be made when you are making a very important decision like selecting flooring," said Ricciardelli.
SelecTech makes three lines of flooring products—FreeStyle for commercial; StaticStop for ESD; and Place N Go for residential. These products employ a breakthrough interlocking technology that dramatically reduces installation times, completely bypassing the need for adhesives and floor prep to install or replace flooring. Because machinery does not have to be completely moved or removed for installation, downtime for businesses can be minimized or even eliminated altogether.
Additionally, SelecTech flooring products are made using recycled material and are 100 percent recyclable. Some of the industries that utilize SelecTech flooring products include electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.
To learn more about SelecTech products, including the StaticStop and FreeStyle ESD flooring products, visit http://www.selectech.com. For more on the Northeast Buildings & Facilities Management Show & Conference, visit http://proexpos.com/
About SelecTech, Inc.
SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their floor products—which include StaticStop, FreeStyle and Place N Go flooring tiles—are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the "greenest" and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech's flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.
SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
