 
News By Tag
* Tutor Meridian
* Kids Tutor Meridian
* Meridian Tutors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Meridian
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

GradePower Learning Meridian Completes Office Remodel

 
 
GradePower Learning Meridian
GradePower Learning Meridian
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tutor Meridian
Kids Tutor Meridian
Meridian Tutors

Industry:
Business

Location:
Meridian - Idaho - US

MERIDIAN, Idaho - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- GradePower Learning Meridian is pleased to announce the completion of a remodel at their Meridian tutoring center, located at 3327 North Eagle Road Suite 100, Meridian, ID 83646.

Work was performed from February to May of 2018, with the goal of continuing the development of an amazing learning space that is both engaging and fun. The whole team at GradePower Learning Meridian is extremely proud to unveil their updated center, which heightens the quality of service to all students.

The enhancements in the center include: Expansion of the lobby and check in area, upgrades in artificial lighting, and implementation of additional space improvements throughout the center.

One of the major changes was upgrading lighting from fluorescent to LED light fixtures. Utilizing LED lighting throughout the center can boost focus, assist in concentration and relaxation, and improve overall mood and behavior in students.

"The job of keeping our children safe, and teaching them well is always our top priority. To help us ensure a safe learning environment, we have expanded our lobby for parents and guest. By doing this, our staff has complete control over who enters and exits the classroom area. Keeping all of our students safe at all times." said Mr. Michael Howard, Center Director.

As part of their commitment to providing a healthy, fun, and safe learning environment, GradePower Learning Meridian (http://www.gradepowermeridian.com) is exited about sharing this news, which will positively reflect in the overall level of service offered at the center.


About GradePower Learning Meridian.

GradePower Learning's programs are for students of all ages and grades. From learning to read to acing the ACT & SAT and everything in between. Our cognitive learning approach is unique in the Meridian area - a different way that goes way beyond tutoring.

GradePower's interactive curriculum, enthusiastic coaches, and whole-child approach create a place where your child will enjoy learning. We can change how they think, learn, and their attitude towards school.

Contact
Michael Howard
***@gradepowerlearning.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gradepowerlearning.com Email Verified
Tags:Tutor Meridian, Kids Tutor Meridian, Meridian Tutors
Industry:Business
Location:Meridian - Idaho - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share