News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Jamie Marchant Promotes Her Kronicles of Korthlundia Epic Fantasy Series
Author, Jamie Marchant is pleased to announce the promotion of her Kronicles of Korthlundia epic fantasy series.
Book one is The Goddess's Choice (ISBN: 978-1936519125)
A world where the church hides magical truth; the kingdom's fate falls on young people from opposite ends of the hierarchy. Duke Argblutal, with dark magic, is slowly poisoning the king's mind. Time is running out for the Goddess's Choice to prevent the power mad duke from plunging the realm into civil war.
About The Author:
Jamie Marchant began writing stories about the man from Mars when she was six, and she never remembers wanting to be anything other than a writer. Everyone told her she needed a backup plan, so she pursued a Ph.D. in American literature, which she received in 1998. She started teaching writing and literature at Auburn University. One day in the midst of writing a piece of literary criticism, she realized she'd put her true passion on the backburner and neglected her muse. The literary article went in the trash, and she began the book that was to become The Goddess's Choice, which was published in April 2012. She claims she writes about the fantastic . . . and the tortured soul. Her poor characters have hard lives. She lives in Auburn, Alabama, with her husband and four cats, which (or so she's been told) officially makes her a cat lady. She still teaches writing and literature at Auburn University. She is the mother of a grown son.
Booksellers, librarians and media professionals can download a review copy of the first book, The Goddess's Choice at http://netgal.ly/
Contact Information:
Website: http://jamie-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
Media Contact
***@bookbuzz.net
7065098422
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse