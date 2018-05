Announcing: Holistic Dentistry Services Now Available at the Montclair Dental Spa

Are you searching for the best holistic dentist in New Jersey? Dr. Joseph Moussa's credentials are unmatched, providing minimally invasive dental care for health conscious individuals.

-- Dr. Moussa has been practicing dentistry for 20 years. His practice utilizes cutting-edge techniques that are safe, proven and effective. Dr. Moussa believes in a natural approach to dentistry, which has led him to be well known as a "Biological"Dentist. Dr. Moussa provides holistic services and general dentistry services at one convenient location."We especially cater to those concerned with keeping their bodies as pure and natural as possible" says Dr. Moussa.His experience spans over three decades, and his advanced training in holistic dentistry techniques ensures you'll always receive the best care available. If you're looking for a dentist that truly takes your concerns to heart and ensures your healthcare is custom-tailored to your wants, needs and goals – Montclair Dental Spa is the dental practice for you.Some of the holistic dentistry services offered include Safe Mercury Removal, Ozone Therapy, and Metal and Mercury- Free Material.If you're looking for dentistry that will protect and preserve your health and appearance while helping you avoid unnecessary procedures and potentially toxic material, visit www.montclairdentalspa.com or call Dr. Moussa at 973-744-1527 for a free consultation and full list of holistic services offered. The Montclair Dental Spa is located at 204 Claremont Ave in Montclair, NJ.