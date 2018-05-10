Axiomtek Launches Its Highly Reliable, Low Power Consumption Network Appliance – The NA362R

Axiomtek's 1U rackmount, low power consumption NA362R is highly reliabile for VPN, network bandwidth controller, firewall and UTM applications.

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading design and manufacturing companies of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce its latest 1U rackmount network appliance platform, the. It is powered by the Intel® Atom™ processor C3558/C3758. The flexible, low power consumptiondelivers high security and reliability for VPN, network bandwidth controller, firewall and UTM applications.Thecomes with four DDR4 R-DIMM/U-DIMM sockets that can provide system memory of up to 128GB and supports both ECC and non-ECC memory types. It offers two 2.5" SATA3 HDD and one mSATA for storage. It is equipped with six 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN ports (Intel® i210 Ethernet controller) and a choice of two or four 10 GbE SFP+ fiber ports for high bandwidth and long-distance communications. The's I/O options include two USB 2.0 ports and a serial console port. It has one pair latch-type LAN Bypass function and BIOS console redirection in case of malfunction. It also features a watchdog timer for reliable operation. The network appliance supports mainstream Yocto and Linux operating systems."Theis powered by the Intel® Atom™ processor C3558/C3758, which extends industry-leading performance per watt and has extremely low thermal design power (TDP)," said Cathy Lin, a product manager of the Network Appliances Division at Axiomtek. "It supports the Intel® QuickAssist Technology, which accelerates data processing and compresses cryptographic workloads. It also features the Intel® Data Plane Development Kit, which greatly boosts packet processing performance and throughput to improve data plane performance."Theis available for purchase. For more information, please visitor contact us at• Intel® Atom™ processor C3558/C3758• Four DDR4 R-DIMM/U-DIMM for up to128GB memory• Six 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports and a choice of two or four SFP+ ports• Supports Intel® QuickAssist Technology (Intel® QAT) and Intel® Data Plane Development Kit (Intel® DPDK)• Designed for VPN, network bandwidth controller, firewall and UTM applicationsAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.