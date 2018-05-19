 
Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Threatcare CEO Marcus Carey Announced as Keynote Speaker at NolaCon 2018

Marcus Carey will be the Keynote speak for the Cybersecurity Conference, NolaCon in New Orleans, LA.
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Threatcare, creator of Violet, an automated cybersecurity assessment platform, today announces their founder and CEO, Marcus Carey, will be the keynote speaker at NolaCon in New Orleans, LA.

Carey will offer insights to cybersecurity practices during his talk, using the movie The Wizard of Oz and it's characters as examples to his experiences in the space. Carey is known to have entertaining presentations on cybersecurity subjects, regularly speaking at conferences across the United States.

NolaCon is a an annual information security conference in New Orleans, LA that offers security talks and training.

Carey will be speaking at the following place and time:

NolaCon
May 19, 2018 at 10:00AM
Crowne Plaza French Quarter
739 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Grand Ballroom D

Threatcare will also be sponsoring NolaCon, and will have a booth at the event.

About Threatcare

Threatcare helps organizations build, measure, and maintain their cybersecurity while eliminating fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Threatcare works not only with information technology professionals, but also with non-technical professionals to accelerate business enablement so organizations can continue doing business—uninterrupted.

Threatcare transforms time consuming compliance needs into a simple and streamlined process, while working to keep sensitive information secure. Threatcare works to develop early-stage security programs, and makes mature security programs stronger by helping to secure more faster.

You can learn more about Threatcare at https://www.threatcare.com

About NolaCon

NolaCon is an Information Security/Hacker conference for professionals and enthusiasts alike located in New Orleans, offering training as well interesting and inventive talks and workshops.

The talks will cover a variety of topics focused on today's infosec needs including: malware, exploits, vulnerabilities, social engineering, forensics and usually at least one new 0-Day.

For more information on the conference please visit: https://www.nolacon.com

Media Contact
Robert Willis
press@threatcare.com
