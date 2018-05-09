News By Tag
Hospice = Hope Free Presentation by Community Home Health & Hospice
"Hospice is a word that can be scary to a lot of people," Julie Sheldon, BSN, RN, CHPN. "To me, Hospice is so much more than just being about dying. Hospice is about living. This is why I am passionate about talking to people about hospice, to diminish the fear and spread the word on how much hospice helps people!" Sheldon's presentation will highlight the myths and misconceptions about hospice along with how it provides support for entire families. RSVP appreciated to event@chhh.org or 360.957.0614. Visit http://www.chhh.org/
About Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, inpatient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit their website at www.chhh.org.
