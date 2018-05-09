The ZYG 808 Is Rocking Houses While Getting Ready For Tour

Hip-hop Jazz Artist, The ZYG 808 is the featured artist @ Haley House Bakery this coming Thursday and is introducing his sound to audiences around the region as he gets ready to break-out on The Phunk Hits 2018 summer concert tour.

-- The #RealBeatz movement is about to hit the monthly gathering known as Art Is Life Itself (AILI) at the Haley House Bakery in Roxbury, as The ZYG 808 makes his full-set debut as a featured artist will be The ZYG 808 with a mic and his drum. Thursday, May 17, AILI@ Haley House Bakery, 12 Dade Street, Roxbury, MA. The event starts 7 PM.A student of Eddie Ray Johnson of The GroovaLottos and percussionist Martin Vasquez, The ZYG 808 has been formally studying the drums since age 9; although prior to that he made his debut as session percussionist at age 7 on his father's award-winning House Music album, "DEEP Soul Chants & Hollers". By age 12 he was a headliner for the Boston Jazz Fest.A true student of hip-hop, while he is a huge fan of such artists as J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Hopsin, old school artists like Rakim, EPMD, Slick Rick, and The Roots find their way onto his frequent listening list as well. It was a couple of years ago that he began to write rhymes himself. A life-long love and interest in language made the process rather quick for him as a year later he was appearing on the Soul Poet's Syndicate cut "Flippin".This year, The ZYG 808 will be a featured artist on The Phunk Hits 2018 summer concert tour. As a member of The GroovaLottos he has always been featured on a song or two, 2018 will mark his debut as a solo artist in his own right.The Phunk Hits 2018 summer street concert tour, is set to kick off on May 26 in Worcester and is running until October 14th, hitting parks, street corners, and a few indoor venues throughout Massachusetts, New England, and the East coast, including dates in New York City as well as dates to be added in Connecticut, and Maryland.5/26 Beatnik's Worcester, MA6/2 Focsicle @ Gov Bradford Provincetown, MA6/16 Dedham Square Coffeehouse Dedham, MA6/30 Lopes Square Provincetown, MA7/6 Bridgewater Square Bridgewater, MA7/18 Boston Commons Boston, MA7/21 Focsicle @ Gov Bradford Provincetown, MA7/26 Union Square Park New York, NY7/27 West Harlem Piers Park New York, NY8/11 Plymouth Water Front Plymouth, MA8/12 Herring Cove Provincetown, MA8/15 Harwich Main St Harwichport, MA8/21 Mashpee Park Mashpee, MA8/25 Boston Jazz Fest South Boston, MA9/1 SOBs New York, NY9/22 Gilda's Stone Rooster Marion, MAFor more info, and to join the ZYG 808 mailing list, visit: