DAES Group - One-stop-support at the PBExpo

-- DAES Group, a leading global aerospace service company that provides equipment, parts, services, support, and knowledge, will be exhibiting at the first edition of PBExpo, the technology show for the aviation marketplace, organized by PartsBase that will be held at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center from May 16to May 17During the two-day event, DAES Groupwill showcase how the scopes of its five companies ensure customers to find all the products, services and solutions they require without dealing with several suppliers and unmatched information. From the smallest consumable to the most complex chemical cleaning line - passing through pre and post services - DAES Group guarantees a turnkey and comprehensive solution for each MRO or OEM.Proudly partnering with more than twenty manufacturers worldwide, the group not only offers the best quality and cost-effective systems, but also delivers the right solution for each unique demand. Following up with the words of Joe Sellers, DAES Group President, "at DAES we believe in the importance to dedicate time to study and analyze each request to provide our customers with the right answer to help them to boost their operations,"DAES Group formed by DAES Consulting, DAES Distribution, DAES Logistics, DAES Representations, and DAES Services, serves commercial airlines and operators, MRO's- both OEM and independent-, prime manufacturers, the military and dedicated specialty service providers., the DAES Group of Companies is a premier global service that supports aerospace manufactures and commercial, military, and MRO operations; providing turnkey solutions, centric support, and proactive service. Since its foundation, in 1994, the group goal is to be the one-stop support' for the aerospace industry worldwide. The group is formed by five companies DAES Consulting, DAES Distribution, DAES Logistics, DAES Representations, and DAES Services. For more information on our products and services please visit www.daesgroup.com or write to marketing@daesdistribution.com