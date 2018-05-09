 
News By Tag
* Aerospace
* Wetblast
* Shotpeening
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Coconut Creek
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

DAES Group - One-stop-support at the PBExpo

The aerospace group counts with 15 offices worldwide and offers a wide range of services and products to fulfill different industry needs.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Aerospace
Wetblast
Shotpeening

Industry:
Aerospace

Location:
Coconut Creek - Florida - US

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- DAES Group, a leading global aerospace service company that provides equipment, parts, services, support, and knowledge, will be exhibiting at the first edition of PBExpo, the technology show for the aviation marketplace, organized by PartsBase that will be held at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center from May 16th to May 17th.

During the two-day event, DAES Group 'One-Stop-Support' will showcase how the scopes of its five companies ensure customers to find all the products, services and solutions they require without dealing with several suppliers and unmatched information. From the smallest consumable to the most complex chemical cleaning line - passing through pre and post services - DAES Group guarantees a turnkey and comprehensive solution for each MRO or OEM.

Proudly partnering with more than twenty manufacturers worldwide, the group not only offers the best quality and cost-effective systems, but also delivers the right solution for each unique demand. Following up with the words of Joe Sellers, DAES Group President, "at DAES we believe in the importance to dedicate time to study and analyze each request to provide our customers with the right answer to help them to boost their operations,"

DAES Group formed by DAES Consulting, DAES Distribution, DAES Logistics, DAES Representations, and DAES Services, serves commercial airlines and operators, MRO's- both OEM and independent-, prime manufacturers, the military and dedicated specialty service providers.

About DAES Group, the DAES Group of Companies is a premier global service that supports aerospace manufactures and commercial, military, and MRO operations; providing turnkey solutions, centric support, and proactive service. Since its foundation, in 1994, the group goal is to be the one-stop support' for the aerospace industry worldwide. The group is formed by five companies DAES Consulting, DAES Distribution, DAES Logistics, DAES Representations, and DAES Services. For more information on our products and services please visit www.daesgroup.com or write to marketing@daesdistribution.com.

Contact
Ana Dos Santos
***@daesdistribution.com
End
Source:
Email:***@daesdistribution.com Email Verified
Tags:Aerospace, Wetblast, Shotpeening
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Coconut Creek - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DAES Group PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 14, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share