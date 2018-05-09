 
Industry News





Southern Ocean Chamber June 12 Meeting to Feature Live Drone Demo

Try out a regional chamber Pop Up meeting taking place at 330 pm in Little Egg Harbor, and take part in Drone for Business presentation and launch by Reel Original Productions.
 
 
Southern Ocean Pop Up Meeting in Little Egg Harbor June 12
Southern Ocean Pop Up Meeting in Little Egg Harbor June 12
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce announces its June 12 Pop Up meeting will be held beginning 330 pm at 1400 Route 539, Little Egg Harbor. The afternoon will introduce a new topic to Southern Ocean County, How to best use drones for business. Nino DePasquale of Reel Original Productions will present a live drone launch demo while streaming online. This interactive chamber meeting will allow business people to better understand how this technology can best represent any business, event or location.

Southern Ocean Chamber is the first to bring this unique brand of  informal and informative membership meetings to New Jersey, allowing business people to check out space available to open or expand companies within our region. In partnership with the Ocean County Board of Realtors, the regional chamber has dedicated a portion of their membership meetings to take place in commercial space that is currently for sale or lease to  allow key decision makers, entrepreneurs, and local stakeholders to view property.

There is no cost to attend, but a suggested donation of $10 to benefit The Maximilian Foundation/David's Dream & Believe.

RSVP is recommended, as space varies per location. Please call the chamber at (609) 494-7211 or email info@sochamber.com. For more information follow on social as @southernoceanchamber and @lbiregion . Stop into their visitor center at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom or go to www.visitLBIregion.com
