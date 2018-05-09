News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Southern Ocean Chamber June 12 Meeting to Feature Live Drone Demo
Try out a regional chamber Pop Up meeting taking place at 330 pm in Little Egg Harbor, and take part in Drone for Business presentation and launch by Reel Original Productions.
Southern Ocean Chamber is the first to bring this unique brand of informal and informative membership meetings to New Jersey, allowing business people to check out space available to open or expand companies within our region. In partnership with the Ocean County Board of Realtors, the regional chamber has dedicated a portion of their membership meetings to take place in commercial space that is currently for sale or lease to allow key decision makers, entrepreneurs, and local stakeholders to view property.
There is no cost to attend, but a suggested donation of $10 to benefit The Maximilian Foundation/David's Dream & Believe.
RSVP is recommended, as space varies per location. Please call the chamber at (609) 494-7211 or email info@sochamber.com. For more information follow on social as @southernoceanchamber and @lbiregion . Stop into their visitor center at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom or go to www.visitLBIregion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse