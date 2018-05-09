News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
John Galt and Reddy Ice Present Machine Learning and IoT Technologies at Gartner SC Conference
Meet Us in Phoenix
John Galt Solutions will exhibit new technologies at the Gartner Supply Chain Conference in Phoenix on May 14-17th. The company will showcase the latest advancements in supply chain software and planning solutions. The company encourages anyone interested in learning more to join booth 209 on the exhibitor floor or request a meeting at johngalt.com to set up a dedicated time to talk.
New Technology on Display
The R&D team at John Galt will present new applications of machine learning and IoT technologies for supply chain planning. R&D leader Brian Begeman expressed excitement to share his latest results during the Gartner event. "We are constantly working on revolutionary new supply chain technology, and I am especially excited about developments in machine learning. The progress in this field has been amazing and we will soon experience forecast accuracy and supply chain efficiency that we have never witnessed before."
Reddy Ice to Speak on Machine Learning and IoT Technology
Reddy Ice, a long-time John Galt customer, is on the brink of accomplishing a fully automated end-to-end supply chain solution utilizing John Galt's machine learning technology. The company is running a lean and highly effective supply chain taking advantage of the latest in supply chain technology. Reddy Ice has virtually eliminated the need for manual interference when optimizing their store replenishment plan based on real-time data. Grant Daniels, director of delivery optimization, shares his story on Tuesday, May 15th at 11:45 during the presentation titled "Achieving End-to-End Automation: Putting IoT technology & Machine Learning into Practice".
Seating is limited; please contact John Galt to ensure a free seat at the presentation.
About John Galt Solutions
Since its founding in 1996, John Galt Solutions has built a proven track record of providing affordable, automated forecasting and inventory management services for consumer-driven supply chains. We have an unmatched ability to configure tailored solutions for customers, regardless of size or business challenge, that save both time and money by compressing implementation periods and delivering intelligent information that positively impacts your bottom line.
F (https://johngalt.com/
Contact
John Galt Solutions
***@johngalt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse