Fort Myers Miracle's Throwback Day brings professional baseball back to downtown Fort Myers
City of Palms Park, the former spring training home of the Boston Red Sox, will host the Miracle's game against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday, May 23. It's Throwback Day for the Miracle, and even though the team has never played a game at City of Palms Park, it's offering $5 ticket prices reminiscent of the ballpark's former pro ball era.
"Spring training games at City of Palms Park offered downtown workers and families a great setting for an extended lunch break, company outing or an afternoon of relaxation,"
City of Palms Park opened in 1993 as the Red Sox' spring training stadium. It has been the home of Florida SouthWestern State College's baseball and softball teams since 2014. The stadium's seating capacity is 8,000. The Red Sox now play at JetBlue Park in south Fort Myers.
The Miracle's regular home, Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex in south Fort Myers, opened in 1991 and hosts the Minnesota Twins spring training each year. Following a $48.5 million renovation from 2014 to 2016, Hammond Stadium's seating capacity increased to 9,300 fans. The Miracle also have played games at JetBlue Park and Terry Park in Fort Myers.
In addition to Throwback Day, May 23 also is Winning Wednesday, presented by Miller and Moulton. Fans have a chance to win great prizes provided by the sports radio talk show hosts.
Gates open at 11 a.m. on May 23 for the noon game. City of Palms Park is located at 2201 Edison Ave. in Fort Myers.
For more information about baseball tickets and promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.
About the Miracle
The Fort Myers Miracle are the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and have played home games at Hammond Stadium since 1992. Notable Miracle alumni include Joe Mauer, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Torii Hunter. Follow the Miracle online at MiracleBaseball.com or through its social media channels: Twitter (@MiracleBaseball (https://twitter.com/
