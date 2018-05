AIA Conference on Architecture:Fratelli Mariani expanded metal and wire mesh are landing in the USA

Fratelli Mariani is taking part on AIA Conference On Architecture, devoted to architecture and design.

-- Fratelli Mariani is one of the exhibitors of the, the most awaited event of the year in the United States, dedicated to architecture and design. It is taking place in New York, from June 21to 23at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.For the occasion, the convention center will be transformed into an exhibition space ofthat will host more than 23,000 people and overof, the true protagonists of this event.Theof the 2018 edition, discussed by the most famous architects and designers of the world, will be, making a difference in cities of every size all over the world.Among thein the sector, there will also be theand the, produced respectively in:• aluminium• mild steel• galvanized steel• stainless steel• bronze• copper• stainless steel AISI 316 / 304• aluminium• brass• bronze• copper• high resistance synthetic fibersFratelli Mariani is a leading manufacturer of these products thanks to an, in addition to the availability of standard or custom sizes with different shapes and upon drawing. The expanded metal and wire mesh representuseful for theor for theovery of existing civil and industrial, with the aim of transforming their design, giving them a new life, a new light and a new skin.In particular, the applications of Fratelli Mariani products concern:With their first-time presence at the AIA Conference on Architecture, Fratelli Mariani intends to launch their products in the US market, through the unique opportunities offered by the event:with industry professionals- meeting the, continuous sources of inspiration and possible future partners- joining the(over 650) including seminars, archives, educational tours, workshops and meetings held by leading experts in the field- discovering thein Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island. All this will be possible thanks to the tours led by the best architects and architecture critics.In order to visit Fratelli Mariani stand during the AIA Conference on Architecture, the referenceisat the Javits Center, W 35th St. & 11th Ave, New York.Waiting for the start of the event, you can always keep up to date with Fratelli Mariani news on the website: http://www.fratellimariani.com