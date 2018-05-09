News By Tag
AIA Conference on Architecture:Fratelli Mariani expanded metal and wire mesh are landing in the USA
Fratelli Mariani is taking part on AIA Conference On Architecture, devoted to architecture and design.
For the occasion, the convention center will be transformed into an exhibition space of 200,000 m2 that will host more than 23,000 people and over 800 producers of architectural materials, the true protagonists of this event.
The theme of the 2018 edition, discussed by the most famous architects and designers of the world, will be Blueprint for better cities, making a difference in cities of every size all over the world.
Among the innovations in the sector, there will also be the expanded metal and the wire mesh, produced respectively in:
• aluminium
• mild steel
• galvanized steel
• stainless steel
• bronze
• copper
• stainless steel AISI 316 / 304
• aluminium
• brass
• bronze
• copper
• high resistance synthetic fibers
Fratelli Mariani is a leading manufacturer of these products thanks to an excellent ratio between the quality of the technical characteristics and the price, in addition to the availability of standard or custom sizes with different shapes and upon drawing. The expanded metal and wire mesh represent innovative architectural solutions useful for the construction of new buildings or for the recovery of existing civil and industrial buildings, with the aim of transforming their design, giving them a new life, a new light and a new skin.
In particular, the applications of Fratelli Mariani products concern:
• facade caldding
• fences
• ceilings
• sunscreening
• interior design
With their first-time presence at the AIA Conference on Architecture, Fratelli Mariani intends to launch their products in the US market, through the unique opportunities offered by the event:
- networking with industry professionals
- meeting the best brands, continuous sources of inspiration and possible future partners
- joining the planned training initiatives (over 650) including seminars, archives, educational tours, workshops and meetings held by leading experts in the field
- discovering the best examples of urban architecture in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island. All this will be possible thanks to the tours led by the best architects and architecture critics.
In order to visit Fratelli Mariani stand during the AIA Conference on Architecture, the reference BOOTH is 2556 at the Javits Center, W 35th St. & 11th Ave, New York.
Waiting for the start of the event, you can always keep up to date with Fratelli Mariani news on the website: http://www.fratellimariani.com
Contact
Fratelli Mariani
***@fratellimariani.it
