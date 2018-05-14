News By Tag
"Exploring the Qur'an (Koran)" Program at Wisdom House in Litchfield, Conn. This Saturday, May 19
The non-profit interfaith retreat and conference center will present this program on the foundational text of the Islamic religious tradition, The Qur'an. The program will be presented by Aida Monsoor this Saturday, May 19 from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm.
Attendees to the program will gain a greater understanding of the Islamic tradition by attending this "Introduction to the Qur'an" led by Aida Mansoor, a past president of the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut.
Ms. Mansoor holds a Masters in Community Health and is working on a Masters degree in Islamic Studies and Christian Muslim Relations at Hartford Seminary. In 2013 she was awarded the Public Service Award from the Permanent Commission on the Status of Women.
Wisdom House is an interfaith retreat and conference center which presents programs in spirituality, education and the arts, and offers hospitality for organizations whose mission is consistent with that of Wisdom House.
The mission of Wisdom House is rooted in the Judeo-Christian Wisdom tradition which supports the center's commitment to sustainability and concern for contemporary issues. The center is a ministry of the Daughters of Wisdom.
Participants will receive a general introduction to Islam, a short history of the Qur'an, language used in this text, insights into how Muslims refer to the sacred document in their daily lives, plus themes, approaches, and interpretations of the Qur'an.
Cost of the program is $75/person and includes lunch.
To register, visit http://www.wisdomhouse.org, or contact Bonnie Mis at 860-567-3163, or email to programs@wisdomhouse.org.
Debra Cahill, Communications Director
debra@wisdomhouse.org
