"Exploring the Qur'an (Koran)" Program at Wisdom House in Litchfield, Conn. This Saturday, May 19

The non-profit interfaith retreat and conference center will present this program on the foundational text of the Islamic religious tradition, The Qur'an. The program will be presented by Aida Monsoor this Saturday, May 19 from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm.