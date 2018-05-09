IRS Forms Update 2018 for HR & Payroll Professionals

End

Skillnotch announces webinar titled, "IRS Forms Update 2018" which is perfect for the professional that needs to know how to properly complete IRS required employee payroll forms.Furthermore, this webinar by our expert speaker Dayna Reum will give the tools and know-how to be successful in completing the 941, 940 W-4 & W-2 correctly along with best practices on how to avoid IRS notices. Additionally, the webinar will also cover the details and real life case studies on how to handle an IRS dispute.Learning benefits:. Understanding the requirements around Form W-4 and how an employer can be at risk. IRS Form W-4 change requirements and how it affects you as an employer. Employer notification requirements and important deadlines for both Form W-4 Discussion on what make the Form W-4 invalid. Lock in letters from the IRS and how to handle. The participant will be able to understand line by line of the Form 941. Details around 2018 updates to the form 941 and review of common errors as reported by the IRS. Review of Schedule B and the importance of completing correctly. Review of who should sign the Form 941. Review of new W-2 reporting requirement for 2018 due to tax reformThe 60-minute webinar will be conducted on May 15, 2018 at 1PM EST by our STAR SPEAKER OF THE MONTH Dayna Reum that will help you how to look up state rules and how to review several state rules to determine the proper taxation.Please visit here to view the registration page of the webinar: