LM Thapar School of Management - Admissions 2018 Open For Doctoral Programmes
LM Thapar School of Management offers Online application form 2018 for MBA, Mphil and PhD courses. MBA Admission 2018 open. For Queries call us @ +91–8288026129/130 or email us on: tsm-phd@thapar.edu
Applicants are advised to submit their application forms well before the last date to avoid any complication. Further, it should be noted that the shortlisted candidates will be notified by an email on the 5th of July 2018. The entrance test date will be 10th of July. Candidate should keep in mind that they must bring original documents on the day of entrance test, As interviews of successful candidates will be held on the same day. The successful students will be informed on the same day as well.
The LM School of Management is considered to be the epitome of advanced learning and development in the areas of management and engineering. The management school claims that their teaching methodology is much superior to other similar institutions in terms of quality and standards. It offers some of the best places for students to explore their capabilities in line with modern challenges. This is a place where students come and change their future for good. Among Ph.D. programmes, two types are offered, including one for presidential candidates and the other one for executives. The Ph.D. courses are offered in a healthy environment in line with industry standards.
Visit LM Thapar School Of Management Here: http://lmtsm.thapar.edu/
The school administration holds that the institution offers high-quality learning standards that will help students to change their behaviour towards a traditional method of rote learning. The school also claims their programmes are meant to empower students to approach the common life challenges with courage and tact. According to the, their teaching environment will enhance the analytical skills of students by stimulating their behaviour towards creative and advance knowledge.
The management school has arranged the syllabus and academic schedule in a way that it will put an end to traditional and old learning procedures. It is aimed at equipping students with handy tools and techniques so that they can handle any challenges from various domains.
Well, you need not wait for the last date to apply. Early completion of the application procedure will help the students to prepare themselves in a better way for entrance tests and interviews.
For any query related to PhD admission 2018 feel free to email or contact them via phone.
Click here for online application form 2018 for MBA, MPhil and Ph.D. Programs: http://lmtsm.thapar.edu/
Media Contact
Thapar University
tsm-phd@thapar.edu
8288026129
