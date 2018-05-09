 
Industry News





Forta Medical Announces Major Rebrand into Forta Pro Launches a new website and invites customers to a 2-day professional seminar
 
 
RIGA, Latvia - May 15, 2018 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Aviv Brosilovski, Director of Sales and Marketing

Forta Pro

+972-52-2812670

aviv@fortapro.com

Forta Medical Announces Major Rebrand into Forta Pro

Launches a new website and invites customers to a 2-day professional seminar

Riga, Latvia - May 15, 2018 –Forta Medical, a modular construction production company, announces company rebrand to Forta Pro.  As a part of the process company introduces a new, modern website. All upcoming changes will be formally introduced on a 2-day seminar FORTA PRO is holding on May 16-17, in Latvia for European and international guests.  The new Forta Pro brand will unite previously used tradenames "Forta Medical", "Forta Modular" and "Forta Golf" into a single, unified brand, Forta Pro.

Maris Ozolins, Forta Pro CEO and Board Member: "Forta Pro has been a fast-growing, active player in the modular construction business for quite some time.  As we get more traction from international customers we wanted to create a unified brand name that would present our strength and professionalism in the prefabricated modular construction world.  We choose "Forta Pro".  Forta Pro means that we are a Professional team using Progressive technologies to build modular".

Rebranding is associated with profound changes in the company's interaction with its customers. Forta Pro strives not only to efficiently solve the tasks entrusted, but also to become the client's strategic partner, joining forces together to achieve goals and maintaining maximum flexibility.

Forta Pro is holding a unique, two-day seminar in its Latvian Tukums and Ventspils factories on 16-17 of May.  For the first-time customers and partners will be able to access Forta Pro linear production line in Ventspils factory, learn about intelligent, modern and effective construction solutions, visit the impressive showroom and get exposure to Forta Pro overall capabilities.  Maris Ozolins continued: "We welcome customers and interested parties to visit the seminar in our Latvian factories and to have face to face meetings with our professional team."

For further information please visit www.fortapro.com

About Forta Pro:

Forta Pro features advanced off-site building methods offering a fast–track modular and construction solutions with minimal disruption to the surrounding facilities operation, which allows to build ecologically clean and sustainable buildings, while saving energy and time.

Forta Pro modular, prefabricated units are suitable for the construction of hotels, residential buildings, student accommodation, hospitals, clinics, schools and kindergartens, dormitories for staff, public and many other applications.  We can plan, design and build from scratch or expand existing facilities and can support customers with 120,000 sqm per year of module manufacturing in our factories, quick and efficient.

www.fortapro.com

