Ecosmob Announce Custom Softswitch Development for VoIP Service Providers
VoIP service providers across the world can now enhance their operations, reduce costs and achieve better branding through the customized softswitch development solutions offered by Ecosmob, a leading VoIP services provider.
The company VP described the service in detail by stating that their vast experience with VoIP service providers across the world has helped them identify areas where customized class 4 softswitchand class 5 softswitchimplementations work better in helping telecom carriers derive greater benefits and create a strong brand presence while those serving retail customers have tailored solutions that fit in with their business goals.
The custom softswitch solution (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
VoIP service providers who serve the retail end of VoIP businesses have different needs and tailored class 5 softswitch from Ecosmob meet their business objectives. The usual feature set includes crystal clear audio, voice mail, call authorization, caller ID, conferencing with WebRTC and call forwarding to mention a few. Since such retail service providers must deal with enterprises as well as individuals they are offered customizable options in billing, currency, tracking accounts, monitoring and analytics. The best thing is that the softswitch solution is offered as a hosted solution which means that even startups can get the best technology without huge capital outlays in software or in hardware and be up and running in a day. Besides, Ecosmob's softswitch developers keep upgrading the software on an ongoing basis and users never have to worry about missing out on technology.
"We have the expertise and experience of serving international telecom carriers to come up with enterprise grade open source based softswitches (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Ecosmob welcomes inquiries from global VoIP service providers and even startups who consider entering the highly profitable and fast growing VoIP market for custom softswitch developments. They may be reached by phone on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139 or email sales@ecosmob.com.
