Industry News





May 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

Houston Premiere of "Home Stay" with Hollywood veteran actor Robert LaSardo in attendance

 
 
Home Stay Poster
Home Stay Poster
 
HOUSTON - May 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Houston based producers William L. Molina, and Sam Rivas of Savir Productions, will premiere their feature film, "Home Stay," at the revered River Oaks Theater on June 14th at 7:30pm. Home Stay is a remarkable film combining both Horror and Thriller elements all the while merging the concept of found footage films with societies ever growing infatuation with social media and a live social presence

The film stars Hollywood veteran Robert LaSardo (Nip Tuck, Death Race, Psych: The Movie, General Hospital, etc), Scott King (Puppet Master X:Axis Rising), Houston Actor Kedrick Brown (Tales From The Hood 2, Louisiana Caviar, Underground), and Dallas Actress Tiffany Mims, as they slowly discover the horrific truth behind their vacation house, their neighbors, and the town. With an eclectic cast and crew, Director William L. Molina proudly and purposefully continues to further diversity in film, taking minorities out of cliche tropes and placing them front and center in starring roles as well as in roles which break traditional molds.

This is a great opportunity for the general public to come out and enjoy a great film all the while immersing themselves in the local Indie Film community. Actors and Filmmakers shouldn't miss an outstanding opportunity to meet and network with the dozens of local Filmmakers, Directors, and Producers who are scheduled to attend. With door prizes, including thousands of dollars in film equipment, and with special guests and a one-on-one with the Director himself, it's certain to be both a great time, a great education and a great opportunity for the community in as a whole..

Savir Productions is a Houston based production company currently involved in several high profile projects with Hollywood executives and Producers, and is gearing up for a slate of films to be released in the coming years.

https://homestaymovie.com
William Leonardo Molina
Savir Productions
7139271346
wilmofilms@gmail.com

Media Contact
William L. Molina
wilmofilms@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: May 13, 2018
