Houston Premiere of "Home Stay" with Hollywood veteran actor Robert LaSardo in attendance
The film stars Hollywood veteran Robert LaSardo (Nip Tuck, Death Race, Psych: The Movie, General Hospital, etc), Scott King (Puppet Master X:Axis Rising), Houston Actor Kedrick Brown (Tales From The Hood 2, Louisiana Caviar, Underground)
This is a great opportunity for the general public to come out and enjoy a great film all the while immersing themselves in the local Indie Film community. Actors and Filmmakers shouldn't miss an outstanding opportunity to meet and network with the dozens of local Filmmakers, Directors, and Producers who are scheduled to attend. With door prizes, including thousands of dollars in film equipment, and with special guests and a one-on-one with the Director himself, it's certain to be both a great time, a great education and a great opportunity for the community in as a whole..
Savir Productions is a Houston based production company currently involved in several high profile projects with Hollywood executives and Producers, and is gearing up for a slate of films to be released in the coming years.
https://homestaymovie.com
