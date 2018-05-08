Brighton Publishing releases "Asset" from novelist Jack Kassinger

"Novelist Jack Kassinger once again unleashes the intrepid Mike Shocklee into another suspenseful clandestine operation, in a superbly written work"

Don McGuire

Don McGuire

-- Brighton Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the eBook release offrom novelist Jack Kassinger.It is currently available from multiple eBook vendors, with the print version scheduled for release in early summer of 2018. Both formats will be available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading retailers nationwide. The print version will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to being available worldwide through the Xerox Espresso Book Machine network.Synopsis: Claire Windstrum, the Deputy Director of Clandestine Operations at CIA, has selected Mike Shocklee to carry out a Level IV op to abduct a military scientist from a mental institution in Saint Petersburg, Russia. This is a highly sensitive operation with national security implications that will cause severe damage to bilateral relations with the Russians should the United States' hand in the operation become known.The target, Dr. Dimitry Mauldin, a former Ministry of Defense scientist, was committed to the hospital by his superiors after suffering a mental breakdown from work-related stress. After a year of confinement for treatment, Mauldin is still considered a babbling fool by most of his colleagues. However, CIA doctors believe they have developed a new drug that can help restore his senses. Mike's mission is to abduct Dr. Mauldin and deliver him to the CIA's covert medical facility where doctors hope to learn the secrets regarding new submarine stealth technology that Dr. Mauldin was instrumental in developing.After weeks of planning the operation is under way and nearly compromised, after a local asset supporting Shocklee's infiltration team kills her lover and boss. A decision is made to continue with the operation after the police issue a BOLO for her arrest. The successful abduction of Dr. Mauldin takes on a new twist when Shocklee realizes that he is confronted with another problem—what do to about Miss Lubikov, the local TV reporter who has helped them with the operation—leaver her behind to be interrogated by the FSB and the CIA's hand revealed or bring her out with Dr. Mauldin.said Brighton Publishing LLC.In terms of spy genre, Jack Kassinger, as an author, is one of the best there is. His novels include:: A CIA spy thriller,. Each novel provides the reader suspense and drama based on real life experiences. Asset is his sixth novel and a continuation of his masterful writing.Jack Kassinger was raised in Kentucky. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps and served in Viet Nam. He was wounded in action on Memorial Day 1969. He subsequently joined the Central Intelligence Agency and served overseas in various locations. He retired from the CIA in 1995 as a Senior Intelligence Officer.During his service with the CIA, he received numerous awards for valor and heroism.He currently resides in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas with his wife Cherie.