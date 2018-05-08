Samsung Introduces the Galaxy A6 and A6+ Featuring an Advanced Camera,Stylish Design and Added Every

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the Galaxy A6 and A6+ that combine everyday convenience and stylish design with an advanced camera for more personalized way to express yourself.

--Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the Galaxy A6 and A6+ that combine everyday convenience and stylish design with an advanced camera for more personalized way to express yourself.Featuring a powerful front and rear camera, a sleek premium design and Samsung's signature Infinity Display, the new Galaxy A series is available in four stylish colors; Black, Gold, Blue and Lavender.[1]"At Samsung we are committed to providing our consumers with the very best smartphone experience, while meeting their practical needs," said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "The Galaxy A6 and A6+ draws on Samsung's smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets users capture, personalize and share moments, in a way that lets them uniquely express themselves."With the Galaxy A6 and A6+'s powerful front and rear camera, taking beautiful shots or selfies anytime, anywhere has never been easier. Featuring an adjustable front LED flash, Galaxy A6 and A6+ users can snap stylish selfies, from day to night. And with the rear camera's low-aperture lenses, users can also capture sharp, clear photos in low light conditions, without sacrificing image quality no matter what time of day.The Galaxy A6+'s Dual Camera[2] can even further enhance the pictures and moments that matter with Live Focus mode, meaning that users can control the depth of field and bokeh effect before or even after the shot is taken. Users can enrich their pictures with unique background blur patterns in a range of shapes including hearts, stars and more.Users can experience a richer surround sound experience to enjoy movies, music and more with speakers supported by Dolby Atmos optimized audio[3]. The Galaxy A6 and A6+ provide a full range of sound from highs to lows, with outstanding clarity and true-to-life detail for a more powerful and immersive audio experience. Users can choose to turn on the Dolby Atmos effect to transform their audio with breathtaking moving sound that flows around them.The Galaxy A6 and A6+ continue to set the standard for the ultimate uninterrupted viewing experience with Samsung's signature Infinity Display that goes beyond the bezel, featuring an impressive 18.5:9 screen ratio[4]. Its sleek smooth curves and metal design have been engineered to offer improved durability and comfortable grip for maximum usability, without compromising on style.Designed with practicality and everyday convenience in mind, the Galaxy A6 and A6+ integrates several popular features from Samsung's flagship, including hassle-free security with Face Recognition and Fingerprint scanning for a quick and effortless way to unlock the device.Both devices make multitasking fast and easy with App Pair, fully utilizing the Galaxy A6 and A6+'s large ergonomic screens by allowing users to pair two apps, halving time and doubling enjoyment. With the Always on Display[5] users can get information at a glance without unlocking their phone, saving on time and battery life.The Galaxy A6 and A6+ also support Bixby Vision, Home and Reminder. Samsung's Bixby can assist users in completing a range of everyday tasks, making the Galaxy A6 and A6+ smarter and more helpful.[1]Color availability may vary depending on region and/or carrierservices[2]Feature only available on the Galaxy A6+[3]Dolby Atmos audio supported on headphones only[4]Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners on A6+[5]Feature available exclusively on the Galaxy A6+