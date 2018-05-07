 
May 2018





You in Midair at Hollywood Fringe

From horror to hilarity: 'You In Midair' gets its L.A. premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Six performances, June 3 - June 17, at the Lounge Theatre. Elegy for a daughter: a true story told by her mother.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Danna Schaeffer brings her uniquely Hollywood story — an intimate, harrowing, often funny and ultimately joyful story of loss, memory and hard-won wisdom — to the Hollywood Fringe Festival. On July 18, 1989, the blooming Hollywood career of actress Rebecca Schaeffer was cut tragically short when she was murdered on her front step by an obsessed fan. You In Midair is her mother's spell-binding story. "Audiences are rapt… real life on stage, capturing the essence of life, emotion, love, longing, grief." — DeAnn Welker, Oregon ArtsWatch

Danna Schaeffer grew up in New York and Los Angeles, where she married Benson in 1963. Rebecca was born in Eugene, Oregon in 1967, and, when Rebecca was 14, the family moved to Portland. At age 16, Rebecca struck out on her own for New York, where she soon landed acting jobs, starting with a role on a soap and ultimately a role on the sitcom My Sister Sam alongside Pam Dawber, which took her to Los Angeles. Danna's first play, City Women, won a major award from the Kennedy Center in 1988. In 1989, Rebecca was murdered on her front step. Benson and Danna were shattered but survived. Danna went on to write more plays, teach playwriting, publish stories, articles, and reviews, produce two websites, write manuscripts for several novels and a memoir, and pursue a career in mental health. You in Midair premiered in January, 2017 at Portland's Fertile Ground Festival.

Six performances of You In Midair take place June through June 17 as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival: on Sun., June 3 at 2 p.m.; Sat., June 9 at 12 p.m.; Sun., June 10 at 6 p.m.; Thurs., June 14 at 10 p.m.; Sat., June 16 at 8 p.m.; and Sun., June 17 at 4 p.m.. The Lounge Theatre is located at 6201 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood CA 90038. All tickets are $12. For more information and to purchase tickets, call(323) 455-4585 or got to www.YouInMidair.com (http://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5036?tab=tickets).

