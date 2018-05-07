News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Summer Rock Camps Middletown, NJ
Rock'n Music Academy is offering week-long rock camps for aspiring musicians ages 5-17!
July 9th - 13th Young Rockers Camp (ages 5-9)
July 16th - 20th Classic Rock Camp
July 23rd - 27th Metal Mania Camp
July 30th - Aug. 3rd Young Rockers Camp (ages 5-9)
August 6th - 10th Pop Idols Camp
August 13th - 17th Jazz & Blues Camp
There is limited availability for all camps so enroll in advance to ensure a spot in your preferred week!
For more information, or to enroll visit our official website:
http://rocknmusicacademy.com/
Rock on!
Contact
***@rocknmusicacademy.com
732-933-7625
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse