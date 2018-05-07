Summer Rock Camps Middletown, NJ

Rock'n Music Academy is offering week-long rock camps for aspiring musicians ages 5-17!

Students rehearsing at Rock'n Music Academy

-- Rock'n Music Academy, located at 500 Highway 35 South Union Square in Middletown, NJ is offering summer rock camps for aspiring musicians ages 5-17! The camps focus on rehearsing and performing as a part of a real rock band in a fun and encouraging environment. Each camp is administered by the Rock'n Music Academy professional instructor team and follows our unique camp curriculum designed to give students a one-of-a-kind experience.July 9th - 13th Young Rockers Camp (ages 5-9)July 16th - 20th Classic Rock CampJuly 23rd - 27th Metal Mania CampJuly 30th - Aug. 3rd Young Rockers Camp (ages 5-9)August 6th - 10th Pop Idols CampAugust 13th - 17th Jazz & Blues CampThere is limited availability for all camps so enroll in advance to ensure a spot in your preferred week!For more information, or to enroll visit our official website:Rock on!