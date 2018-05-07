 
Industry News





Summer Rock Camps Middletown, NJ

Rock'n Music Academy is offering week-long rock camps for aspiring musicians ages 5-17!
 
 
Students rehearsing at Rock'n Music Academy
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. - May 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Rock'n Music Academy, located at 500 Highway 35 South Union Square in Middletown, NJ is offering summer rock camps for aspiring musicians ages 5-17! The camps focus on rehearsing and performing as a part of a real rock band in a fun and encouraging environment. Each camp is administered by the Rock'n Music Academy professional instructor team and follows our unique camp curriculum designed to give students a one-of-a-kind experience.

July 9th - 13th          Young Rockers Camp (ages 5-9)

July 16th - 20th        Classic Rock Camp

July 23rd - 27th        Metal Mania Camp

July 30th - Aug. 3rd  Young Rockers Camp (ages 5-9)

August 6th - 10th      Pop Idols Camp

August 13th - 17th    Jazz & Blues Camp

There is limited availability for all camps so enroll in advance to ensure a spot in your preferred week!

For more information, or to enroll visit our official website:
http://rocknmusicacademy.com/calendar.html

Rock on!

***@rocknmusicacademy.com
732-933-7625
