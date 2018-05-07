News By Tag
Catering 24 launches new catering Products at the Best price
Have you been finding the best ways to bring improvement in your food deliveries? You should consider following these things and take your food joint to the next level.
Right from the beginning, the company believes in maintaining a long-term relationship with the customers. Thus, it provides the best quality products by renowned brands at affordable prices.
Top-quality Products offered by Catering 24
Catering 24 is specialised in providing a range of products according to the needs of customers. Here are a few of the items offered by the company.
1. Double-walled paper cups: In today's market, biodegradable double-walled paper cups are one of the best environmental-
2. Ripple cups: One of the popular cups in the market, ripple cups offer a sturdy design and help to keep your drink warm for long. if you're a coffee lover, the ripple caps are a good choice.
3. Bubble cups: Comes in an extensive range of vibrant colors, the bubble cups promise to offer a comfortable grip to the user.
4. Lunch-Boxes:
5. Plates: Made of environment-
What is Bagasse material and why Catering 24 has adopted it?
Bagasse is a by-product of sugar and is getting popular these days. When sugarcanes are harvested, they are pressed to get their juice. Afterward, they are processed into sugar. This results in leaving a dry substance. With the help of pressure and heat technology, the material is then molded into containers. That's how the bagasse is formed.
Coming to the features, the list is endless. Being a bio-degradable material, it acts as the perfect alternative to different products. Unlike other products, it requires a small amount of energy to produce. Furthermore, it doesn't change the aroma or taste of a food as compared to other packaging materials that have a different smell of their own.
In a nutshell, the material is suitable for oily and hot foodstuff. Talking about the most important part, it can be put easily in a microwave or a freezer. For More info visit at :- https://www.catering24.co.uk/
