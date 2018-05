Catering 24 launches new catering Products at the Best price

Have you been finding the best ways to bring improvement in your food deliveries? You should consider following these things and take your food joint to the next level.

-- A prominent E-commerce company, Catering 24 promises to provide you with an exclusive range of products that cater your needs perfectly. Based in London, the company keeps itself updated with the latest trends in the foodservice industry, allowing you get the best of products. With a team of highly experienced professionals, the company strives hard to provide the better, cheaper and faster service to its customers. Talking about the team, all of them are intense foodies, showcasing their passion for the industry.Right from the beginning, the company believes in maintaining a long-term relationship with the customers. Thus, it provides the best quality products by renowned brands at affordable prices.Catering 24 is specialised in providing a range of products according to the needs of customers. Here are a few of the items offered by the company.In today's market, biodegradable double-walled paper cups are one of the best environmental-friendly cups available. having a double-walled design, it helps the customers in protecting their hands from hot drinks.One of the popular cups in the market, ripple cups offer a sturdy design and help to keep your drink warm for long. if you're a coffee lover, the ripple caps are a good choice.Comes in an extensive range of vibrant colors, the bubble cups promise to offer a comfortable grip to the user.Being made of Bagasse material, the lunch boxes offered are good in quality and help in keeping food fresh for long hours.Made of environment-friendly material, the plates swears to offer customers a delightful eating experience.Bagasse is a by-product of sugar and is getting popular these days. When sugarcanes are harvested, they are pressed to get their juice. Afterward, they are processed into sugar. This results in leaving a dry substance. With the help of pressure and heat technology, the material is then molded into containers. That's how the bagasse is formed.Coming to the features, the list is endless. Being a bio-degradable material, it acts as the perfect alternative to different products. Unlike other products, it requires a small amount of energy to produce. Furthermore, it doesn't change the aroma or taste of a food as compared to other packaging materials that have a different smell of their own.In a nutshell, the material is suitable for oily and hot foodstuff. Talking about the most important part, it can be put easily in a microwave or a freezer. For More info visit at :- https://www.catering24.co.uk/