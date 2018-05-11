News By Tag
Encephalitis Global, Inc. And 'My Missing Mind' Announce Partnership Crowdfunding Campaign
"We are very excited to partner with Jacob and his film," says Wendy Station, Founder and President of Encephalitis Global, and encephalitis survivor 1999. "Raising awareness here in North America and beyond is so very important to us and we feel that 'My Missing Mind' is an excellent way to do so."
Encephalitis Global is a U.S.A. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2005 as an alliance connecting encephalitis survivors and caregivers around the world. Encephalitis Global strives to raise awareness, aiming to promote swift diagnosis, to alleviate unnecessary suffering and to prevent untimely death.
Encephalitis Global has welcomed more than 7,000 members from more than 90 countries to their Inspire Discussion Forum. This Forum is the largest in the world which does focus on the topic of encephalitis, helping people share information and support on a daily basis.
"For such a rare disease with unbelievable results, it's time to tell a story to show the general public exactly what it's like to go through it," adds Jacob. "The only way to get this done is to work with an amazing team like Encephalitis Global, who will keep 5% of all campaign donations to further support awareness of the condition."
Jacob was diagnosed with herpes simplex encephalitis during his senior year of college in 2007 at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, then spent some recovery time at his family's home in Lafayette. After graduation, Jacob relocated to the Washington, D.C., area where he currently resides.
The crowdfunding campaign for 'My Missing Mind' will run through the end of June and filming will take place this fall in south Louisiana. All donors will be added to the e-mail list for updates before and during filming, as well as post-production, including videos and pictures from the actors behind the scenes.
"This film is dedicated to all those affected by encephalitis and the caregivers who support them," says Jacob. "Let us remember those we have lost before, help the thousands fighting the battle today, and raise awareness for the future."
DONATIONS - PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/
Encephalitis Global, Inc.
Encephalitis Global Inc. is a registered non profit organization and is recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) organization. As such, your donation is tax deductible to the extent provided by U.S. law.
WWW.ENCEPHALITISGLOBAL.ORG
My Missing Mind
Synopsis: A young man is blindsided by a mysterious illness that puts his life on the line and family to the test to win back his life and a college degree.
Jacob Savoie, Writer and Creator; Griffith Mehaffey, Editor and Cinematographer.
WWW.MYMISSINGMIND.COM
Jacob Savoie
***@mymissingmind.com
