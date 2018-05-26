News By Tag
Rev. Dr. Shelley Best to Present "Renegade (S)heroes" Program At Wisdom House in Litchfield June 23
Well-known Rev. Dr. Shelley Best will present stories about "Faithful 'Rulebreakers' "Changemakers" - unorthodox New Testament women whose lives were transformed through rule-breaking encounters with Jesus Christ - at Wisdom House Retreat Center.
Dr. Best states, "This is the time of the Divine Feminine, which calls for women to 'be the change we want to see in the world.'" Participants in this program will be guided through stories of unorthodox New Testament women whose lives were transformed through rule-breaking encounters with Jesus Christ.
The "Renegade (S)heroes" program will include songs, conversations, meditations, and movement to unearth transformational opportunities in participants' lives. Stories Dr. Best will present will be about women of the New Testament and others, including the Syrophoenician woman, Woman at the well, Woman with alabaster box, Woman with the issue of blood, Mary at Jesus' feet, and Mary Mother of Jesus.
Dr. Bestserves as president & CEO of the Conference of Churches and has successfully led the organization for ten years. A Connecticut Yankee, human rights activist, liberation theologian and social entrepreneur, she possesses 20 plus years of experience in the nonprofit, faith-based and business sector with a mission to help organizations and communities develop strategic alliances for sustainable change.
Rev. Dr. Shelley Best earned a national reputation through the launch of the FaithWorks Community Development Leadership Institute, which expanded the capacity of 70 nonprofit organizations across the United States. She earned her Master of Arts in Religious Leadership from Hartford Seminary; a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University; and received her Doctorate in ministry from Hartford Seminary.
Wisdom House is an interfaith retreat and conference center which presents programs in spirituality, education and the arts, and offers hospitality for organizations whose mission is consistent with that of Wisdom House. The mission of Wisdom House is rooted in the Judeo-Christian Wisdom tradition which supports the center's commitment to sustainability and concern for contemporary issues. The center is a ministry of the Daughters of Wisdom.
All registrations for the "Renegade (S)heroes" program include lunch. Fees for the program by June 14 is $60/person, and $75/person after June 14. To register, visit www.wisdomhouse.org, contact program manager Bonnie Mis at 860-567-3163, or email to programs@wisdomhouse.org.
Debra Cahill, communications director
debra@wisdomhouse.org
860-567-3163
