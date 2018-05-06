News By Tag
Champion Speakers launches and rockets to #1 Bestseller on Amazon
Speaking in video is the number one most effective strategy of any business to pitch products and services, coming in before posting articles by more than 239 percent. In fact, approximately 54 percent of people want to see videos, making quality speaking skills essential. However, to be an effective communicator, continuous public speaking development must be used.
Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs have found implementing these strategies to be challenging, time consuming and confusing. In an effort to help make public speaking more effective, Ryan Falkenberg launches the new book titled Champion Speakers, Building Confidence and Conquering Fear.
"When you get a copy of the book, you will learn the quick and easy strategies designed to overcome your fear of public speaking." stated bestselling author Ryan Falkenberg.
For the past five years, Ryan Falkenberg has evaluated tons of speeches to figure out what does and does not work in the realm of public speaking. He has presented hundreds of speeches and speech evaluations, then took everything that was learned to develop Champion Speakers. This new, perspective on communication is an accumulation of everything he has learned.
"When you choose to read Champion Speakers to develop your speaking skills, you will learn about a quick and easy solution that combines my expertise, confidence building, powerful evaluation strategies and motivational tactics," continued Falkenberg. "With this new book release, you acquire a breakthrough mindset to conquer more than just speaking fears but overcoming all fears. We have pulled out all the bells and whistles to ensure you get everything needed to become a great speaker."
For those who are ready to learn more about Champion Speakers, they can Click Here. The services of this author are constantly expanding to offer more options and services to help clients to be the authority of their space.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Falkenberg started http://RyanFalks.com almost one year ago, at a time when the speaking industry was full of subpar coaches, with non-existent support. The goal of the company was to change this in order for clients to become the very best authority in their niche and ensure each client had a wow experience – from start to finish. With these goals in mind, RyanFalks.com provides guarantees to clients, which let them know that the company means business. Constantly adding new services, the company is dedicated to becoming the go-to resource for all public speaking and content creation related needs.
