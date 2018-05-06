 
Basis 365 Named Top Accounting Firm in 2018

 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Basis 365 (https://www.basis365.com/), we focus on providing quality outsourced accounting, helping companies focus on their growth and core business. By relying on our team of experts, efficient cloud-based tools, and commitment to making an impact, business owners can look forward to advancing in their industry without concerning themselves of the costs of an in-house accounting department (https://www.basis365.com/resources-1/costs-of-hiring-an-in-house-accountant-vs-outsourcing). We love working with dynamic clients and push ourselves to go above and beyond the basic expectations. Our ceaseless focus on delivering value ensures clients are worry-free and exceedingly satisfied, but don't take our word for it, take our clients'.

With the help of Clutch, a Washington, DC-based ratings and reviews platform, our clients have been able to give detailed insight into the depth of our services and results we create. Clutch does the scrupulous work of identifying the best performing companies for a variety of services, including outsourced accounting. To gather their results, analysts conducted one-on-one, comprehensive interviews with our clients, including topics like exact services provided, reliability in communication, successes seen, and even advice for future clients.

We are excited to announce that combined with Clutch's proprietary research methodology and our clients' feedback, Basis 365 organically grew to be named a leading accounting firm, rated with a 4.8/5 stars and ranked as 1st place for Top Accounting Firms (https://clutch.co/accounting/leaders-matrix) 2018!

Here are just a few comments our clients had to say about us:

"Their flexibility, compared to how most accountants think, is impressive. Basis 365 was willing to come up with new ideas and solutions, and helped us with what we needed instead of being stuck on how things were done in the past." - Principal, RSG Inc.

"I like working with their staff. They make my life easier. I can tell them what I'm looking for and they can produce it that day, or even the next morning before I arrive." - Business Operations Manager, Smarty Social Media

"Their service has certainly saved us a lot of money, given that we don't need to have a full staff of accounting people onboard. This is an important thing for a growing company." - CEO, Conservaco

"It's nice to have a reliable and affordable resource for our bookkeeping and accounting. We feel that their level of service and attention to detail are on par with what we would get from a big accounting firm, but at a price that makes sense for a small business." - Co-founder, Interior Design Firm

A huge thank you goes out to our hard-working team and remarkable clients for making this prestigious achievement possible - we're thrilled! With their motivation, we continue towards our goal of delivering outstanding results.

Contact
Basis 365
Rhett Molitor
***@basis365.com
End
Source:Basis 365
Email:***@basis365.com
Posted By:***@basis365.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
