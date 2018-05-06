 
Industry News





Hotel Employees to Serve Lunch to Homeless Men, Women, and Children

InterContinental at Doral Miami Teams Up with Miami Rescue Mission
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- InterContinental at Doral Miami, along with Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge will team up with Miami Rescue Mission to serve lunch on May 15 as part of its long-standing initiative to serve the local community by supporting those in need and paying it forward.

This is the third time, this year, the hotel visits Miami Rescue Mission in order to support the organization as they help transform the lives of homeless men, women, and children through their comprehensive residential programs. The hotel will be enlisting the support of their staff to serve lunch.

For over ten years, InterContinental at Doral Miami has raised over $500,000.00 by partnering with local non-profits, providing assistance, participating in fundraisers and events as well as to help get the word out about the programs and people in need.

"We are always trying to find ways to give back because it's important that we help the community in which we work and live," said Randal Pasut, General Manager of InterContinental at Doral Miami.

About Miami Rescue Mission

Since 1922, the Miami Rescue Mission has provided meals, shelter, life-changing programs—and hope—to men, women and children in need. Last year, over 600,000 meals and 280,000 nights of safe shelter were provided to people in need. Our supporters touch the lives of thousands of men, women, and children each year.

About InterContinental at Doral Miami

InterContinental at Doral Miami is an award-winning, four-star, full-service hotel in Doral, Florida. Situated in the heart of Miami, it is the first-class option for overnight guests. Just 6 miles from Miami International Airport, conveniently located near top shopping destinations, golf courses, and major attractions. The newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility has 265 guest rooms and over 10,000 square feet of top-notch meeting spaces. Owned by Grupo Poma, a family conglomerate with over 35 years in the industry, guests enjoy the benefits of a multi-national brand with international know-how and the local cultural wisdom of a boutique hotel. To make reservations or for more information, visit www.intercontinental.com/atdoralmiami. Follow us on facebook.com/IntercontinentalAtDoralMiami, twitter.com/IC_AtDoralMiami, or Instagram/@intercontinentalatdoralmiami.

Contact
NMG Consulting
***@nmgconsulting.com
End
Source:InterContinental at Doral Miami
Email:***@nmgconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Charity, Miami, Doral
Industry:Food
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
