Hotel Employees to Serve Lunch to Homeless Men, Women, and Children
InterContinental at Doral Miami Teams Up with Miami Rescue Mission
This is the third time, this year, the hotel visits Miami Rescue Mission in order to support the organization as they help transform the lives of homeless men, women, and children through their comprehensive residential programs. The hotel will be enlisting the support of their staff to serve lunch.
For over ten years, InterContinental at Doral Miami has raised over $500,000.00 by partnering with local non-profits, providing assistance, participating in fundraisers and events as well as to help get the word out about the programs and people in need.
"We are always trying to find ways to give back because it's important that we help the community in which we work and live," said Randal Pasut, General Manager of InterContinental at Doral Miami.
About Miami Rescue Mission
Since 1922, the Miami Rescue Mission has provided meals, shelter, life-changing programs—and hope—to men, women and children in need. Last year, over 600,000 meals and 280,000 nights of safe shelter were provided to people in need. Our supporters touch the lives of thousands of men, women, and children each year.
About InterContinental at Doral Miami
InterContinental at Doral Miami is an award-winning, four-star, full-service hotel in Doral, Florida. Situated in the heart of Miami, it is the first-class option for overnight guests. Just 6 miles from Miami International Airport, conveniently located near top shopping destinations, golf courses, and major attractions. The newly renovated, state-of-the-
