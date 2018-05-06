 
News By Tag
* Free
* Fitness
* Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Valencia
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1211109876

SCV Summer Games Family Fun Event at Valencia High School

Sponsors Golds Gym So Cal, The Paseo Club, Grind Flipp, & Vendors: Ignition Fitness, present free events for families & children. Story time with the author of Steve: A shelter Cat & NaLa's Adventure, face painting, concessions, live DJ & BBQ
 
 
PROMO FOR UCLA 2 reduced
PROMO FOR UCLA 2 reduced
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Free
* Fitness
* Sports

Industry:
* Family

Location:
* Valencia - California - US

Subject:
* Events

VALENCIA, Calif. - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The Dylan Keith and Laurie Foundation in conjunction with award winning Pasadena Firefighter Manuel White, who played football for the Washington Redskins, UCLA Bruins, and Valencia High School bring to you "The Santa Clarita Valley Summer Games" a fun filled family event, Saturday, June 2, 2018, from 8am to 3pm at Valencia High School. There will be events for children 6-17 and adults who are 18 and over. Teams and individuals will compete in 3 on 3 basketball, Football Obstacle Course and Pump, Pass, Kick Challenge, various track and field, & strength competitions. In addition, they will provide complimentary activities for children and families, safety seminars, CPR training, story time, and special guests, all while raising money for a wonderful cause. The Dylan Keith and Laurie Foundation, founded in 2011, is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, based on child safety with a focus on window safety and accident prevention.

In March 2010, after Kristin and her children finished her son's school project, she went outside to throw the trash away. A few minutes later her son opened the window in his bedroom to say hello to a neighbor when he suddenly fell through the screen. It only took a moment.  In July 2011, Doris sat in her living room when her stepson went into his room, climbed on the bed, looked out the window and fell through the screen.  It only took a moment.

Did you know... the screens that are in the windows are only there to obstruct dust and insects not to protect anyone from falling through? The DK&L Foundation aims to educate and inform communities on the importance of window safety and accident prevention, so that we can come together and help each other keep our children safe.

The DK&L Foundation will be providing support groups for families as well as safety seminars, safety events, home inspections as well as referral services. The foundation will also provide important information on many other safety hazards, aiming to protect other families from experiencing a tragedy like the ones the founders have endured.

On Saturday, June 2, 2018, former NFL/UCLA BRUIN Manuel White will be hosting the Santa Clarita Valley Games to benefit The Dylan Keith & Laurie Foundation at Valencia High School, at 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355  from 8am to 3 p.m.

For more information about the Dylan Keith & Laurie Foundation please contact Doris Laurie or Kristin Best at 888.399.3020 or email safety@dkandlfoundation.com

Contact
Doris Laurie, Kristin Best, or Manuel White
***@scvsummergames.com
End
Source:
Email:***@scvsummergames.com Email Verified
Tags:Free, Fitness, Sports
Industry:Family
Location:Valencia - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dylan Keith & Laurie Foundation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share