SCV Summer Games Family Fun Event at Valencia High School
Sponsors Golds Gym So Cal, The Paseo Club, Grind Flipp, & Vendors: Ignition Fitness, present free events for families & children. Story time with the author of Steve: A shelter Cat & NaLa's Adventure, face painting, concessions, live DJ & BBQ
In March 2010, after Kristin and her children finished her son's school project, she went outside to throw the trash away. A few minutes later her son opened the window in his bedroom to say hello to a neighbor when he suddenly fell through the screen. It only took a moment. In July 2011, Doris sat in her living room when her stepson went into his room, climbed on the bed, looked out the window and fell through the screen. It only took a moment.
Did you know... the screens that are in the windows are only there to obstruct dust and insects not to protect anyone from falling through? The DK&L Foundation aims to educate and inform communities on the importance of window safety and accident prevention, so that we can come together and help each other keep our children safe.
The DK&L Foundation will be providing support groups for families as well as safety seminars, safety events, home inspections as well as referral services. The foundation will also provide important information on many other safety hazards, aiming to protect other families from experiencing a tragedy like the ones the founders have endured.
On Saturday, June 2, 2018, former NFL/UCLA BRUIN Manuel White will be hosting the Santa Clarita Valley Games to benefit The Dylan Keith & Laurie Foundation at Valencia High School, at 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 from 8am to 3 p.m.
For more information about the Dylan Keith & Laurie Foundation please contact Doris Laurie or Kristin Best at 888.399.3020 or email safety@dkandlfoundation.com
Contact
Doris Laurie, Kristin Best, or Manuel White
***@scvsummergames.com
