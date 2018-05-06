SCV Summer Games Family Fun Event at Valencia High School

Sponsors Golds Gym So Cal, The Paseo Club, Grind Flipp, & Vendors: Ignition Fitness, present free events for families & children. Story time with the author of Steve: A shelter Cat & NaLa's Adventure, face painting, concessions, live DJ & BBQ

-- The Dylan Keith and Laurie Foundation in conjunction with award winning Pasadena Firefighter Manuel White, who played football for the Washington Redskins, UCLA Bruins, and Valencia High School bring to you "The Santa Clarita Valley Summer Games" a fun filled family event, Saturday, June 2, 2018, from 8am to 3pm at Valencia High School. There will be events for children 6-17 and adults who are 18 and over. Teams and individuals will compete in 3 on 3 basketball, Football Obstacle Course and Pump, Pass, Kick Challenge, various track and field, & strength competitions. In addition, they will provide complimentary activities for children and families, safety seminars, CPR training, story time, and special guests, all while raising money for a wonderful cause. The Dylan Keith and Laurie Foundation, founded in 2011, is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, based on child safety with a focus on window safety and accident prevention.In March 2010, after Kristin and her children finished her son's school project, she went outside to throw the trash away. A few minutes later her son opened the window in his bedroom to say hello to a neighbor when he suddenly fell through the screen. It only took a moment. In July 2011, Doris sat in her living room when her stepson went into his room, climbed on the bed, looked out the window and fell through the screen. It only took a moment.Did you know... the screens that are in the windows are only there to obstruct dust and insects not to protect anyone from falling through? The DK&L Foundation aims to educate and inform communities on the importance of window safety and accident prevention, so that we can come together and help each other keep our children safe.The DK&L Foundation will be providing support groups for families as well as safety seminars, safety events, home inspections as well as referral services. The foundation will also provide important information on many other safety hazards, aiming to protect other families from experiencing a tragedy like the ones the founders have endured.For more information about the Dylan Keith & Laurie Foundation please contact Doris Laurie or Kristin Best at 888.399.3020 or email safety@dkandlfoundation.com