Hot Pickin 57s Plays Camp Street Cafe

 
AUSTIN, Texas - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Hot Pickin 57s is thrilled to announce that we are playing the famed Camp Street Café on Saturday, May 12, 2018 (Doors 7 PM, Show 8-10 PM, $15).

Camp Street Café got it's name because teamsters had often camped on the land with their wagons. The legendary Texas bluesman Sam "Lightnin" Hopkins, Frankie Lee Sims and other musicians played there for tips during the Forties. Then, for many years, Camp Street lay vacant.

In 1998, the property got a second lease on life when Guy and Pipp Gillette, sons of photographer Guy Gillette, opened the Camp Street Café and Store. The integrity of the original building has been maintained in the extensive recent restoration, and atmosphere abounds.

Hot Pickin 57s, a 4-piece acoustic band out of Austin playing Bluegrass, Classic Country, Rockabilly, Western Swing and Texas country, is excited to be playing Camp Street, where such famed musicians as Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Geoff muldaur, Ray Bonneville, Stephen Bruton, Tom Russell, Ruthie Foster, Michael Fracasso, Don Edwards, Buddy Greene, Slaid Cleaves and many other amazing artists have played. Check out the Camp Street website at http://www.campstreetcafe.com.

Max Zimmet
***@hotpickin.com
