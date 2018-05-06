News By Tag
Mother Earth News Teams Up With Fiber Fest in 2018
Mother Earth News Fair shows attendees the hows and whys of living sustainably and self-sufficiently
Fiber Fest will continue showcasing the beauty of a little-known industry in the Frederick area. With educational displays of animals and fiber products, attendees can develop their interest and skills, as well as purchase supplies and other products. Attendees can take part in fiber arts classes and demonstrations held both Saturday and Sunday. Herding dog demonstration and a fleece sale will be held on Saturday.
New this year, attendees will also have access to the Mother Earth News program, including more than 100 hands-on workshops that cover food preparation and preservation, small-scale and backyard livestock, green building, organic gardening, natural health, renewable energy, homesteading, and other self-sufficiency-
"Bringing the Fair to Maryland and teaming up with Fiber Fest makes perfect sense for us, given Mother Earth News' large subscriber base in the region and the state's rich historical and ecological history," said Andrew Perkins, the Mother Earth News Fair director. "This year, attendees can learn homesteading skills firsthand with a series of DIY workshops."
In addition, The Frederick News-Post's UnCapped quarterly magazine and podcast will host a tent at the event celebrating the region's craft brewing, wine-making and emerging craft distilling industry. Related classes and demonstrations will be scheduled throughout the day.
Fair and Fiber Fest will host children's activities, heritage-breed livestock, country skills, vendor demonstrations, and hundreds of exhibitors.
Mother Earth News Fair and Fiber Fest will be June 2-3 at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees can pre-order weekend wristbands for $25 each or single-day passes for $20. Wristbands purchased at the gate will cost $30 and $25 respectively. Passes include access to all areas of the event, with the exception of some special breakout workshops. Children 17 and under get in free.
To purchase wristband passes, inquire about exhibiting or check programming, visit www.MotherEarthNewsFair.com or call toll-free 1-800-234-3368.
