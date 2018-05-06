News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cyclists Unite to Make Michigan Cycling Better During Lucinda Means Advocacy Day
Calling All Cyclists, Help Us Make A Difference in Cycling Safety and Opportunities
Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance
517-485-6022 or amanda@michigantrails.org
Old Town, Lansing, MI — Bicycling and trail advocates will gather at the Capitol on Wednesday, May 23 to meet with legislators to advocate for policies that help make Michigan a more bike-friendly state. Led by a consortium of like-minded organizations;
The Advocacy Day is held during National Bike Month, which has showcased the many benefits of bicycling each May since 1956. As the popularity of cycling continues to grow, there is work to be done to advance a pro-bike policy and continue support for trail development. Michiganders that enjoy the roads, trails, or dirt single tracks are invited and encouraged to join LMB, MTGA, MMBA and PEAC for Lucinda Means Bicycle Advocacy Day (https://michigantrails.org/
Legislative priorities include:
• Gaining support from lawmakers for SB 123 (Knezek), SB 124 (O'Brien), SB 170 (O'Brien), HB 4185 (Bizon), HB 4198 (Alexander), HB 4265 (Hughes) and HB 5003 (Schor). This bipartisan, bicameral roadway safety package is aimed at protecting Michigan bicyclists. The bills establish a safe passing standard and improve driver's education by devoting more time to bicycle safety and awareness.
• Gain support for HB 5100, a bill that would clarify the definition of an obstructed license plate to ensure a bicycle rack or hitch mounted device is not grounds for a traffic stop.
• Seek prompt action on SJR O, SB 763, SB 931 and SB 932 to ensure monies from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund continue to be used to conserve and develop public lands.
• Thank legislators for supporting our e-bike legislation (http://www.lmb.org/
With over 12,000 miles of recreational trails, Michigan is recognized nationally as the #1 Trail State in the nation. While Michigan has an enviable trail system, significant opportunities remain. MTGA, recognized as the statewide voice for non-motorized trail users, has shown trails contribute to healthy communities, connected neighborhoods, active families and prosperous local businesses, and in order to secure the future of trails in the state, advocacy is necessary. Bob Wilson, MTGA executive director shares, "It's vital for us all to engage on issues that impact public health safety and welfare. This is an important issue of educating both trail users and the motoring public that we all have rights and responsibilities to share. This important package of bills will affirm the rights of cyclists to use our roads."
For those who have never communicated with policy makers, resources are available via the Advocacy Day Primer (http://www.lmb.org/
The event begins at 8:00 a.m. on the northeast lawn of the Michigan State Capitol. Representative Clemente of Wayne County will present a Bike Month Resolution at 9:15 a.m., followed by a presentation from Senator Warren (Washtenaw County) at 9:30 a.m. Senator Jones (Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties) and Representative Hughes (Muskegon County) will speak at 12:30 and 12:45 p.m. The cost of the event is $15, which includes a lunch on the lawn of the Capitol after legislative visits. To register, visit https://michigantrails.org/
The Lucinda Means Advocacy Day plays an essential role in shaping bicycling policies in Michigan. Past accomplishments include: Michigan Complete Streets law and the right turn signal victory. Come and be a part of the democratic process, support an active lifestyle for all people in Michigan and help create new trail funding opportunities while protecting current funding. Michigan's legislators need to hear the bicyclists' perspective on why sustainable non-motorized transportation funding is important to the people of Michigan today and in the future.
###
About Lucinda Means
Lucinda Means came to Michigan from California, where non-motorized transportation was integrated into their culture and saw the need to integrate it here. She took the opportunity to encourage legislators during her time as the Executive Director of the League of Michigan Bicyclists from 1997 to 2005 (until her untimely passing). She broke barriers by ensuring the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) included non-motorized transportation in their planning and became a strong advocate and spokesperson to MDOT. Building relationships between people and organizations was her strong suit. Through the League of Michigan Bicyclists, she created a consortium that included the Michigan Mountain Biking Association and Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance to assist with advocacy initiatives to shape non-motorized policy issues. Her additional outreach to local bicycling groups and clubs helped to increase awareness of these issues across the state and inspired advocacy which had never existed before her tenure.
Media Contact
***@michigantrails.org
517.485.6022
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse