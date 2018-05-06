News By Tag
'Atlanta Music Education LLC' Joins Hands with 'TREEHOUSE kid and craft' for Summer Camps
Atlanta Music Education is excited to announce their much anticipated 2018 Summer Music Camps! Each student will participate in music and drama classes, group activities, and opportunities to perform in our Friday Showcase. Some of this year's summer camp themes includes Broadway Musicals, Composition & Performing and Ukulele Jam with specific training in guitar, bass, keyboard, and percussion.
The Atlanta Music Education community always thoroughly enjoys events hosted by the studio. In their most recent Kids Open Mic, over 50 young talented performers graced the stage throughout the day. The city of Decatur is ecstatic to have yet another music education event available from Atlanta Music Education.
About Atlanta Music Education:
Atlanta Music Education is directed by Elexa Bancroft and her exceptional team of local artists, musicians and singers in and around Atlanta and Decatur. "Each of the teachers on our team is well-equipped in their respective instruments, with decades of combined experience actively performing in our city," Bancroft shared.
Interested students can register for the Summer Music and Drama Camp by visiting www.TreehouseKidAndCraft.com (https://treehousekidandcraft.com/
Private in-home music lessons and in-studio lessons are now registering @AtlantaMusicEducation
Official Phone Contact: 404-791-1111
Official Email Contact: AtlantaMusicEducation@
Official Website: www.AtlantaMusicEducation.wordpress.com (http://www.atlantamusiceducation.com/)
Contact
Elexa Bancroft, Atlanta Music Education, LLC
elexa@lexiconofloveart.com
