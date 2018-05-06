 
News By Tag
* Atlanta
* Music Lessons
* Summer Camp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1211109876


'Atlanta Music Education LLC' Joins Hands with 'TREEHOUSE kid and craft' for Summer Camps

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Atlanta
Music Lessons
Summer Camp

Industry:
Education

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Partnerships

ATLANTA - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- A standout music education program, Atlanta Music Education LLC, announces joining hands with TREEHOUSE kid and craft, a renowned kids shop in downtown Decatur. Partnership of both entities aims to provide worthwhile music and art learning opportunities for kids in the city. Management of Atlanta Music Education has acquired a classroom space in TREEHOUSE kid and craft, where families can purchase quality products such as instruments, toys and crafts. TREEHOUSE kid and craft has always been ahead in selling creative products and activities for children in Atlanta. This new partnership with Atlanta Music Education proves that they are striving to always provide the best in art and music education for the city.

Atlanta Music Education is excited to announce their much anticipated 2018 Summer Music Camps! Each student will participate in music and drama classes, group activities, and opportunities to perform in our Friday Showcase. Some of this year's summer camp themes includes Broadway Musicals, Composition & Performing and Ukulele Jam with specific training in guitar, bass, keyboard, and percussion.

The Atlanta Music Education community always thoroughly enjoys events hosted by the studio. In their most recent Kids Open Mic, over 50 young talented performers graced the stage throughout the day. The city of Decatur is ecstatic to have yet another music education event available from Atlanta Music Education.

About Atlanta Music Education:
Atlanta Music Education is directed by Elexa Bancroft and her exceptional team of local artists, musicians and singers in and around Atlanta and Decatur. "Each of the teachers on our team is well-equipped in their respective instruments, with decades of combined experience actively performing in our city," Bancroft shared.

Interested students can register for the Summer Music and Drama Camp by visiting www.TreehouseKidAndCraft.com (https://treehousekidandcraft.com/collections/summer-camp/...). Atlanta Music Education is currently offering a 10% discount for siblings and 10% discount when students register for multiple camps.

Private in-home music lessons and in-studio lessons are now registering @AtlantaMusicEducation

Official Phone Contact: 404-791-1111

Official Email Contact: AtlantaMusicEducation@gmail.com

Official Website: www.AtlantaMusicEducation.wordpress.com (http://www.atlantamusiceducation.com/)

Contact
Elexa Bancroft, Atlanta Music Education, LLC
elexa@lexiconofloveart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lexiconofloveart.com Email Verified
Tags:Atlanta, Music Lessons, Summer Camp
Industry:Education
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share