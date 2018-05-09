News By Tag
Sqaak Agrees to Acquisition by DCS Payment Systems, LLC
The company's real estate deposit service will add to DCS Payment Systems' existing suite of specialty payment products.
Developed in 2015 and launched the following year, Sqaak allows real estate consumers to securely make the "good faith" part of their real estate purchase deposit online. When tied with already-available digital contract and digital-signature systems in real estate, Sqaak helps make the purchase process totally paperless.
"I am excited about strengthening our DCS relationship,"
As part of the acquisition Beadling will relinquish the role of company CEO and will serve as industry relations lead inside organized real estate. O. Sam Ackley, DCS Payment Systems' president, will assume the presidency of Sqaak.
"I see a great deal of opportunity for us to leverage what Sqaak does best," commented Ackley, "The idea is really valuable for real estate, but it can be valuable many other places. Our ability to integrate the Sqaak platform into other tools will provide a great opportunity to help the business grow".
