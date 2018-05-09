 
Industry News





Sqaak Agrees to Acquisition by DCS Payment Systems, LLC

The company's real estate deposit service will add to DCS Payment Systems' existing suite of specialty payment products.
 
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Sqaak, LLC Founder Christopher Beadling announced today that the company has agreed to be acquired by Missouri-based DCS Payment Systems, LLC.  Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Developed in 2015 and launched the following year, Sqaak allows real estate consumers to securely make the "good faith" part of their real estate purchase deposit online.  When tied with already-available digital contract and digital-signature systems in real estate, Sqaak helps make the purchase process totally paperless.

"I am excited about strengthening our DCS relationship," Beadling noted as part of the announcement, "they have a great understanding of the payments industry and will certainly help take Sqaak to the next level.  There are more than 5 Million residential real estate transactions happening in the United States every year; Sqaak can play a major role in streamlining these transactions and making them more secure."

As part of the acquisition Beadling will relinquish the role of company CEO and will serve as industry relations lead inside organized real estate.  O. Sam Ackley, DCS Payment Systems' president, will assume the presidency of Sqaak.

"I see a great deal of opportunity for us to leverage what Sqaak does best," commented Ackley,  "The idea is really valuable for real estate, but it can be valuable many other places.  Our ability to integrate the Sqaak platform into other tools will provide a great opportunity to help the business grow".

To learn more about Sqaak, or to find ways to add payments into your real estate software platform visit http://www.Sqaak.com to learn more or submit a contact request.

Tags:Sqaak, Fintech, Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Doylestown - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Mergers
