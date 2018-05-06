News By Tag
Miles for Migraine Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Of Walk/Races With An Exciting 2018 Schedule
Their next event is May 13 in Providence, RI followed by eight additional walk/races that will run throughout the year with events in major cities throughout the U.S. The Miles for Migraine walk/races are open to all ages and abilities.
In addition to the walk/race itself, each event also features a "Quiet Tent" where patients can relax if they are unable to walk but still want to advocate for a cure.
Awards will be distributed for the first three finishers in both male and female categories.To register, visit www.milesformigraine.org. Discount for early registration.
To date, the following cities have been confirmed:
Providence, RI Walk/Run - May 13th
Cincinnati, OH Walk/Run - June 10th
Buffalo - July 7th
San Francisco - July 28th
Burlington, VT - September 29th
Philadelphia - October 6th
Washington, DC - October 13th
Boston - Nov 3rd
Los Angeles - December 8th
Volunteers are needed to assist on race day and are asked to email call Shirley Kessel at 484.534.8786.
Since 2008 walk/runs have been held in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Chicago with plans to expand to Texas, Florida and North Carolina in 2019.
ABOUT MILES FOR MIGRAINE:
Miles for Migraine was founded in 2008 in Oakland, CA, by Eileen Jones, RN, PHN-a long-time migraine patient herself, to raise public awareness about migraine disease and the need to fund headache disorders research.
Amgen is a sponsor of these events.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Event Info:http://milesformigraine.org/
Media Contact:Shirley Kessel, President - 484-534-8786 or shirley@milesformigraine.org
