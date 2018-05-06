 
Industry News





Miles for Migraine Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Of Walk/Races With An Exciting 2018 Schedule

 
 
AmgenLogo_Blue_cmyk_WithoutTag
 
PHILADELPHIA - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Miles for Migraine, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising public awareness about migraine disease and the need to fund headache disorders research, is celebrating its 10thanniversary of walks/runs with its most aggressive schedule to date.

Their next event is May 13 in Providence, RI followed by eight additional walk/races that will run throughout the year with events in major cities throughout the U.S. The Miles for Migraine walk/races are open to all ages and abilities.

In addition to the walk/race itself, each event also features a "Quiet Tent" where patients can relax if they are unable to walk but still want to advocate for a cure.

Awards will be distributed for the first three finishers in both male and female categories.To register, visit www.milesformigraine.org. Discount for early registration.

To date, the following cities have been confirmed:

Providence, RI Walk/Run - May 13th

Cincinnati, OH Walk/Run - June 10th

Buffalo - July 7th

San Francisco - July 28th

Burlington, VT - September 29th

Philadelphia - October 6th

Washington, DC - October 13th

Boston - Nov 3rd

Los Angeles - December 8th

Volunteers are needed to assist on race day and are asked to email call Shirley Kessel at 484.534.8786.

Since 2008 walk/runs have been held in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Chicago with plans to expand to Texas, Florida and North Carolina in 2019.

ABOUT MILES FOR MIGRAINE:

Miles for Migraine was founded in 2008 in Oakland, CA, by Eileen Jones, RN, PHN-a long-time migraine patient herself, to raise public awareness about migraine disease and the need to fund headache disorders research.

Amgen is a sponsor of these events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Event Info:http://milesformigraine.org/race-series/philadelphia
Media Contact:Shirley Kessel, President - 484-534-8786 or shirley@milesformigraine.org
Miles For Migraine
Email:***@dmkpublicity.com Email Verified
