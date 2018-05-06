Miles for Migraine Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Of Walk/Races With An Exciting 2018 Schedule

AmgenLogo_ Blue_ cmyk_ WithoutTag

--, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising public awareness about migraine disease and the need to fund headache disorders research, is celebrating its 10anniversary of walks/runs with its most aggressive schedule to date.Their next event is May 13 in Providence, RI followed by eight additional walk/races that will run throughout the year with events in major cities throughout the U.S. The Miles for Migraine walk/races are open to all ages and abilities.In addition to the walk/race itself, each event also features a "Quiet Tent" where patients can relax if they are unable to walk but still want to advocate for a cure.Awards will be distributed for the first three finishers in both male and female categories.To register, visit www.milesformigraine.org. Discount for early registration.To date, the following cities have been confirmed:Providence, RI Walk/Run - May 13thCincinnati, OH Walk/Run - June 10thBuffalo - July 7thSan Francisco - July 28thBurlington, VT - September 29thPhiladelphia - October 6thWashington, DC - October 13Boston - Nov 3rdLos Angeles - December 8thVolunteers are needed to assist on race day and are asked to email call Shirley Kessel at 484.534.8786.Since 2008 walk/runs have been held in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Chicago with plans to expand to Texas, Florida and North Carolina in 2019.Miles for Migraine was founded in 2008 in Oakland, CA, by Eileen Jones, RN, PHN-a long-time migraine patient herself, to raise public awareness about migraine disease and the need to fund headache disorders research.Amgen is a sponsor of these events.Shirley Kessel, President - 484-534-8786 or shirley@milesformigraine.org