Industry News





MedAware Systems Curates its 30,000th Medical Research Study

 
 
Listed Under

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that it curated its 30,000th medical research study for the Company's Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo™) database. This milestone far eclipses all previous efforts at extracting and normalizing data from the vast and disorganized body of published clinical trials research. With data meticulously curated using the Company's patent-pending software, methods, and processes, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as physicians and payers have all available science for investigating any medical topic. A patient version of SOHInfo is planned for release in 2020.

SOHInfo currently provides millions of data points extracted from tens-of-thousands of studies on such topics as dementia/Alzheimer's disease, sedation in critical care, ADHD, Parkinson's disease, apheresis, induced hypothermia, respiratory distress, heart disease, nutrition, and exercise. Data from new studies are curated within days of publication.

SOHInfo is delivered with comprehensive tools for users to rapidly explore and analyze this vast quantity of data to better understand treatment and device efficacy and safety and to more effectively and quickly design long term treatments and care strategies for specific patient cohorts.

"MedAware Systems has transformed what is currently a 15th century paradigm for obtaining usable information from medical research into a 21st century big-data application that puts unprecedented quantities of information at a user's fingertips", says Michael Willis, MedAware Systems' CEO. He continues, "The SOHInfo database and portal provide for in-depth exploration and analysis of data at a remarkably granular level. It will be an indispensable tool for all four key areas in healthcare – pharma/device companies, physicians, payers, and patients."

ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INC.

MedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way healthcare professionals and patients derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-as-a-Service (SDaaS™) that solves the problem of making the vast and chaotic body of clinical science research instantly available and indispensable for understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices.

https://www.medawaresystems.com

Contact
Michael Willis
***@medawaresystems.com
Source:MedAware Systems, Inc.
