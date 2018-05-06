News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MedAware Systems Curates its 30,000th Medical Research Study
SOHInfo currently provides millions of data points extracted from tens-of-thousands of studies on such topics as dementia/Alzheimer's disease, sedation in critical care, ADHD, Parkinson's disease, apheresis, induced hypothermia, respiratory distress, heart disease, nutrition, and exercise. Data from new studies are curated within days of publication.
SOHInfo is delivered with comprehensive tools for users to rapidly explore and analyze this vast quantity of data to better understand treatment and device efficacy and safety and to more effectively and quickly design long term treatments and care strategies for specific patient cohorts.
"MedAware Systems has transformed what is currently a 15th century paradigm for obtaining usable information from medical research into a 21st century big-data application that puts unprecedented quantities of information at a user's fingertips", says Michael Willis, MedAware Systems' CEO. He continues, "The SOHInfo database and portal provide for in-depth exploration and analysis of data at a remarkably granular level. It will be an indispensable tool for all four key areas in healthcare – pharma/device companies, physicians, payers, and patients."
ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INC.
MedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way healthcare professionals and patients derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-
https://www.medawaresystems.com
Contact
Michael Willis
***@medawaresystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse