Native Comedy Night Returns to Aftershock Lounge inside Epicenter Lanes
Marc Yaffee and Gilbert Brown Bring All-Out Laughs Indian Style May 25
Brown, a Portland-based comedian, is a member of the Klamath, Modoc, Paiute and Warm Springs Tribes. He is a co-star of Another Indian Uprising comedy tour and was also featured on First Nations Comedy Experience.
"I'm excited to come back to Klamath Fall," says Yaffee. "Crowds there are always supportive and fun to perform for."
Yaffee recently shot the TV pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants. The show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad).
This is a free show at the Aftershock Lounge inside Epicenter Lanes 3902 Brooke Lane, Kalmath Falls). Audence members must be ages 21 over. For more info on Yaffee's comedy, visit: http://laughwithmarc.com. For information on Brown's comedy, visit: www.gilbertbrowm.weebly.com
Marc Yaffee
***@laughwithmarc.com
