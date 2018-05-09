 
News By Tag
* Comedy
* Stand-up
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Klamath Falls
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Native Comedy Night Returns to Aftershock Lounge inside Epicenter Lanes

Marc Yaffee and Gilbert Brown Bring All-Out Laughs Indian Style May 25
 
 
Comedian Marc Yaffee Coming to Klamath Falls Friday May 25
Comedian Marc Yaffee Coming to Klamath Falls Friday May 25
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Standup Comedy returns to  Epicenter Lanes, Friday, May 25 at  9pm with Comedians Marc Yaffee and Special Guest, Gilbert Brown.   Yaffee is an award-winning comedian featured on the Showtime special, Goin' Native: The American Indian Comedy Slam.  He has also been seen on the PBS special, Crossing The Line, SiTV's, The Latino Laugh Festival and Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen.

Brown, a Portland-based comedian, is a member of the Klamath, Modoc, Paiute and Warm Springs Tribes.  He is  a co-star of Another Indian Uprising comedy tour and was also featured on First Nations Comedy Experience.

"I'm excited to come back to Klamath Fall," says Yaffee.  "Crowds there are always supportive and fun to perform for."

Yaffee recently shot the TV pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants.  The show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad).

This is a free  show at the Aftershock Lounge inside Epicenter Lanes 3902 Brooke Lane, Kalmath Falls).   Audence members must be ages 21 over.  For more info on Yaffee's comedy, visit: http://laughwithmarc.com.  For information on Brown's comedy, visit:  www.gilbertbrowm.weebly.com

Contact
Marc Yaffee
***@laughwithmarc.com
End
Source:Marc Yaffee Comedy
Email:***@laughwithmarc.com Email Verified
Tags:Comedy, Stand-up
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Klamath Falls - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Warriors of Comedy PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 14, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share