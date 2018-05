Native Comedy Night Returns to Aftershock Lounge inside Epicenter Lanes

Marc Yaffee and Gilbert Brown Bring All-Out Laughs Indian Style May 25

Comedian Marc Yaffee Coming to Klamath Falls Friday May 25

-- Standup Comedy returns to Epicenter Lanes, Friday, May 25 at 9pm with Comedians Marc Yaffee and Special Guest, Gilbert Brown. Yaffee is an award-winning comedian featured on the Showtime special,. He has also been seen on the PBS special,, SiTV's,andBrown, a Portland-based comedian, is a member of the Klamath, Modoc, Paiute and Warm Springs Tribes. He is a co-star of Another Indian Uprising comedy tour and was also featured on First Nations Comedy Experience."I'm excited to come back to Klamath Fall," says Yaffee. "Crowds there are always supportive and fun to perform for."Yaffee recently shot the TV pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants. The show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad).This is a free show at the Aftershock Lounge inside Epicenter Lanes 3902 Brooke Lane, Kalmath Falls). Audence members must be ages 21 over. For more info on Yaffee's comedy, visit: http://laughwithmarc.com . For information on Brown's comedy, visit: www.gilbertbrowm.weebly.com