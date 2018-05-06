News By Tag
Lead School JMA Pilani Pursue your Passion themed Summer Camp has a Roaring Start
Pilani in Shekhawati Rajasthan hometown to Birlas has been mostly in the news for wrong feel bad reasons such as lowest temperatures in winter and highest temperatures in summer etc but there are many happenings beyond these.
For ten months in a year, School system operates by the prescribed syllabus of Board of affiliation but Summer break is indeed the time for children to take time off from the robotic routine of going to school and getting down to the syllabus for pursuing passions.
It is known that Polymath is a person of wide ranging knowledge and learning whose expertise spans a significant number of different subject areas and who can to draw on complex bodies of knowledge to solve specific problems. The world of higher education has been talking of nurturing universities for grooming thousands of Polymaths like Leonardo da Vinci of Italy and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore of India.
Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for top ranking institutions like BITS Pilani as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan is of the opinion that nurturing Polymath should start at the school level and the summer camp offers wide opportunities for achieving this goal.
To maximize FQ – Feel Good Quotient, JMA Pilani has organized a summer camp for children during 11 – 20 May 2018 to enable students to pursue their passions. The activities include aerobics, painting (pencil sketch and water colour), martial arts, music (xylophone, keyboard, table, Conga drum (tumbadora), tabla, harmonium) and last but not the least Soft skills with focus on spoken English. The charges for one activity was fixed at Rs 150/- while for two activities Rs 250/-. Over a hundred students are enthusiastically participating in the summer camp and chilling out to beat the 40+ deg C heat.
About JMA Pilani: JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
