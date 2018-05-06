News By Tag
HSMA all set for first Great Room Sale
Up to 70% discounts in Philippine hotels and resorts up for grabs May 30-31
Organized by the Hotel Sales & Marketing Association International, Inc. (HSMA), the first Great HSMA Room Sale offers discounts of up to 60-70 percent on hotel and resort rooms, plus a free upgrade to the next room category or suite.
For the Great Room Sale, HSMA has recruited the participation of the following establishments:
The HSMA is also issuing a call for entries for the forthcoming Virtus Awards—otherwise known in the industry as the Oscars of hotel sales and marketing executives. The prestigious contest was first launched in 2015 as a unique platform for hotel sales and marketing professionals in the country to tell their stories of excellence and success. Virtus recognizes outstanding sales and marketing practitioners who are role models and inspirations to current and aspiring players in the travel and tourism industry in the Philippines and Asia-Pacific, thus fulfilling HSMA's vision to contribute to the robust growth of Philippine tourism.
Now on its fourth year, the Virtus Awards' categories include: Outstanding Sales and Marketing Associate; Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager; Outstanding Sales and Marketing Leader; and Outstanding Marketing Campaign of the Year.
Nominees for individual categories must be regular employees who have served in a HSMA member-property for at least one (1) year, including the covered period of April 1, 2017 to March 30, 2018, and should have no past and/or pending administrative or criminal case.
Nominators, on the other hand, must come from an HSMA member-property to ensure familiarity with the performance being cited. Entries may be sent online at www.hsma.online/
Winners will be announced on Sept. 10 at the Virtus Awards 2018 Night.
"Through this annual competition, we hope to ignite the passion and drive of hotels and resorts through their all-important sales and marketing team to excite the market, deliver vigorous business, make hearts beat a little faster, and yes, shake our world," said Rose Libongco, chair of the Virtus Awards.
About the HSMA:
HSMA (Hotel Sales and Marketing Association, Inc.) is the Philippines' premier organization of hotels and resorts which provides hotel sales and marketing professionals with tools, insights and expertise to continually grow their brand and remain relevant in the dynamic tourism industry. Established in 1979 at an informal gathering of directors of sales and marketing of top Metro Manila hotels, the group counts over 120 hotels and resorts in the country as member-partners. For inquiries, please contact +63 2 5071100 or e-mail hsmasecretariat@
