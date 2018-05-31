 
Industry News





Buffalo Grove Real Estate Market Update May 2018

Real Estate In Buffalo Grove is a balanced market that favoring sellers. We still see plenty of inventory, so plenty of bargains for the buyers. There is a 5.67 months supply of inventory on the market in Buffalo Grove on May 31, 2018.
 
 
BARRINGTON, Ill. - May 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Real Estate In Buffalo Grove (https://propertyup.com/realestate/buffalo+grove,illinois) is a balanced market that favoring sellers. We still see plenty of inventory, so plenty of bargains for the buyers. There is a 5.67 months supply of inventory on the market in Buffalo Grove (https://propertyup.com/sale/buffalo+grove,illinois) on May 31, 2018.

Now is the Time to Sell!

The average market time for a Single Family Homes to sell in Buffalo Grove (https://propertyup.com/sale/house-buffalo+grove,illinois) last month was 30 days.
It took on average 28 days to sell Buffalo Grove Condo (https://propertyup.com/sale/condos-buffalo+grove,illinois), Townhouse or a Duplex.
The number of home sales in Buffalo Grove from April 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 was 70 units. That is 1% above the number of homes sold last month in Buffalo Grove.

The average price per square foot in the area is now $143/Sq.Ft, which is 1% a decline from last month.

In Buffalo Grove there were 20 units sold in April in the price range between $79,000 – $187,637 with an average of 2 bedrooms and 1.8 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,242SF.

In Buffalo Grove there were 42 units sold in April in the price range between $187,638 – $458,136 with an average of 3.2 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,927SF.

In Buffalo Grove there were 8 units sold in April in the price range between $458,137 – $620,000 with an average of 4.4 bedrooms and 2.8 bathrooms and average Square footage of 2,951SF.

The low price range had the most activity. Homes up to $187,637 were on the market on average 24 days and sold an average of $149,295.

If you are looking for a new home for you and your family, or looking for an investment property, you can't go wrong by getting a prime piece of real estate in Buffalo Grove (https://propertyup.com/realestate/buffalo+grove,illinois). Search all Buffalo Grove homes for Sale (https://propertyup.com/sale/buffalo+grove,illinois) on propertyup.com If you are considering viewing Buffalo Grove (https://propertyup.com/sale/buffalo+grove,illinois), you may want to do so now!

Click to Share