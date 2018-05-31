News By Tag
Buffalo Grove Real Estate Market Update May 2018
Real Estate In Buffalo Grove is a balanced market that favoring sellers. We still see plenty of inventory, so plenty of bargains for the buyers. There is a 5.67 months supply of inventory on the market in Buffalo Grove on May 31, 2018.
Now is the Time to Sell!
The average market time for a Single Family Homes to sell in Buffalo Grove
It took on average 28 days to sell Buffalo Grove Condo
The number of home sales in Buffalo Grove from April 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 was 70 units. That is 1% above the number of homes sold last month in Buffalo Grove.
The average price per square foot in the area is now $143/Sq.Ft, which is 1% a decline from last month.
In Buffalo Grove there were 20 units sold in April in the price range between $79,000 – $187,637 with an average of 2 bedrooms and 1.8 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,242SF.
In Buffalo Grove there were 42 units sold in April in the price range between $187,638 – $458,136 with an average of 3.2 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,927SF.
In Buffalo Grove there were 8 units sold in April in the price range between $458,137 – $620,000 with an average of 4.4 bedrooms and 2.8 bathrooms and average Square footage of 2,951SF.
The low price range had the most activity. Homes up to $187,637 were on the market on average 24 days and sold an average of $149,295.
If you are looking for a new home for you and your family, or looking for an investment property, you can't go wrong by getting a prime piece of real estate in Buffalo Grove
