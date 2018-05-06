 
Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1211109876


Dawn Hail Continues Her Real Estate Educational Training And Becomes A Master Listing Specialist

 
 
CINCINNATI - May 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Local Plum Tree Realty agent, Dawn Hail, recently completed a professional development course and has earned the title of Master Listing Specialist. To achieve this specialty, Dawn completed a seven-week course designed to help agents better serve their clients and sell every listing at the best price possible. Dawn also actively implemented new processes and strategies into her business to help every homeowner achieve success when selling their home. The goal is to proactively remove the obstacles that get in the way of a successful home sale.

Dawn has been a real estate agent in the Greater Cincinnati area since 2014, and she serves individuals and families living in the area. As a Master Listing Specialist, Dawn is equipped with processes and tools that guide seller's step-by-step through the listing process, ensuring that both the agent and the sellers are on the same page from start to finish. These streamlined roadmaps help sellers save time, money and stress—plus, sellers are educated about the process along the way. Dawn takes her sellers by the hand and gives them checklists and advice, so they are prepared at every step of the selling process.

Dawn Hail's success is a testament to her dedication to her clients. With over 42 homes sold in the Cincinnati area in the last 4 years, Dawn continues to grow her business one family at a time.

To contact Dawn Hail, Plum Tree Realty agent and Master Listing Specialist, email her at Dawn@HomeSoldByDawn.com or call 513-600-8350. Dawn provides a great site to search for your next home at http://www.MyEZHomeSearch.com or to find the value of your home at http://www.MyEZHomeValue.com.
To learn more about the Sell 100% of Your Listings professional development course, visit www.amyb.com/courses.

Contact
Dawn Hail
dawn@homesoldbydawn.com
