30 Years of Chowder Champions Celebrated- Chowderfest Weekend Sept 29 & 30 2018

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce sends Compliments to the Chefs as it recognizes three decades of chowder competitors

-- Certain things need to be celebrated in a big way; Chowderfest turning 30 is definitely one of them. A community milestone unique to Long Beach Island, that has gained the affection of thousands of Chowderheads has been breaking records and raising the bar for food competitions since the 1980's. Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce recognizes and thanks the exceptional chefs and the restaurants who have served up countless gallons of their signature soup to compete for the coveted popular vote.The anniversary weekend kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 29 with a free Merchant Marketplace. Dozens of chamber members will be offering end-of-season bargains, local specialties and gourmet food. Live music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a popular line up of local bands. Children's entertainment will include hands on crafts and a command performance of Crunchy the T-Rex. For the adults, a select variety beers on tap and hard ciders are also joined with a new wine by the glass selection. Last year's expansion of the Chowderfest grounds proved popular providing with more seating, extra room under the tents and by the stage.The Chowder Cook-Off Classic heats up on Sunday, September 30 at 11 a.m. as favorite restaurants face off for the tastiest chowder. All ticket holders can sample and place votes for the best red, white and creative chowders, with VIPs getting early access to the chowder tents to taste and view competitors' decorative booths at 10 a.m. VIPs also receive access to Bud Lite Big Screen Bar with dedicated food and beverage service. Children's activities will also be available throughout out the day with crowd pleasing live music. Winners will be announced at closing ceremonies, which are scheduled for 4 p.m. Though Saturday is a free event, Sunday's Cook off Classic is a ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased at chowderfest.com or by contacting the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609-494-7211, visiting their Visitor Center at 265 West Ninth Street in Ship Bottom, or emailing info@sochamber.com. Toddlers under the age of three get free admission. Tickets for the Cook-Off cost: Children to age 4 to 12 – $10, General Admission – $30, VIP – $65 VIPs get early access to the Chowder Cook-Off Classic and an official 2018 Taster T Shirt.Proceeds earned from Chowderfest Weekend have gone to providing decades of financial support to hundreds of local charities and events, as well as scholarships to Pinelands Regional, Southern Regional and Barnegat high schools. In honor of the 30th, last year's restaurants voted for a qualifying non profit to be the Chowder for A Cause Charity to benefit from net proceeds of 2018 event. David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation was selected and will be partnering throughout the anniversary year.For more information on the event contact the chamber office, www.chowderfest.com for sponsorship or restaurant information email Chowderfest Coordinator Todd Elsasser at todd@sochamber.com