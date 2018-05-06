 
American Society of Botanical Artists Announces New Executive Director

 
 
Denise Walser-Kolar, ASBA Executive Director
Denise Walser-Kolar, ASBA Executive Director
 
BRONX, N.Y. - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The American Society of Botanical Artists (ASBA) announced today that Denise Walser-Kolar will become its Executive Director effective May 21, 2018. She will assume the responsibilities of Interim Executive Director Robin Jess.

"We are thrilled to have Denise as our Executive Director. She brings extensive experience with non-profit organizations and specifically the botanical art world," said Sally Petru, President of ASBA's Board of Directors. "Denise is no stranger to ASBA. She has worked as the ASBA Annual Meeting and Conference Coordinator for the last 3 years. Her career began in the Mayo Clinic Graphics Department. She left Mayo to begin her own graphic design business which she ran successfully for 14 years. Immediately prior to working for ASBA she worked for the Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota as Development Assistant. In 2004, Denise began taking Botanical Art classes at the Minnesota School of Botanical Art and began teaching for them a few years later. She continues to teach and create beautiful botanical art."

Denise holds a B.A. in Commercial Illustration from the College of Visual Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She belongs to the Great River Chapter in Minnesota.

"Botanical art has changed my life. I'll never forget the joy I felt in my first botanical art class. I have a personal and professional commitment to supporting the art form, the artists, and the mission of ASBA."

The American Society of Botanical Artists (http://www.asba-art.org) has over 1600 individual and institutional members in 26 countries. ASBA's mission is to provide a thriving interactive community dedicated to perpetuating the tradition and contemporary practice of botanical art. ASBA capitalizes on botanical art's power to raise ecological awareness and enrich the lives of its members and the general public through botanical art instruction, fine art exhibitions, publications, and educational outreach.

Sally Petru, President, ASBA
***@asba-art.org
Email:***@asba-art.org Email Verified
