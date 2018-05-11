 
S-Net Communications Adds SharePoint Migration and Development Services to Its Cloud Portfolio

A Customized SharePoint Online Workspace Streamlines Business Processes to Meet the Growing Needs of the Modern Workforce
 
 
CHICAGO - May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- S-NET Communications, a Chicago based leader of Cloud-Based Unified Communications Solutions announces its launch of Office 356 SharePoint Migration and Development Services to provide clients with a user-friendly, feature-rich online workspace with automated workflow management capabilities to dramatically increase their organizational efficiency.

"We saw the power and potential of a customized SharePoint workspace when it helped us streamline our company's entire operations from Sales and Customer Onboarding to Billing and Customer Support," said Alex Fayn, S-NET CEO. "We are very excited about extending the same kind of service to our clients to help them transform their companies from end to end."

SharePoint Online Migration and Development services help unlock the potential of the cloud-based platform to provide businesses of all sizes with scalable solutions for collaboration, storage and workflow management. With customer and client portals, as well as wide range of content management features, a customized SharePoint interface connects employees and enables them to create, store, organize, share, approve and secure all corporate documents in one central location.

Customizing SharePoint Online's workflow management capabilities helps organizations simplify their sophisticated business processes by structuring them into automated workflows that meet their unique needs. With a wide range of third-party integrations that connect operations from end to end and comprehensive reporting on a variety of performance metrics, a customized SharePoint Online workspace helps companies optimize and streamline their operations.

SharePoint Migration and Development Services come as an addition to S-NET's cloud-based offering that includes Cloud Phone Systems, Cloud Contact Centers and SD-WAN cloud network optimization solutions.

"With the scalability, agility and powerful workflow management capabilities they unlock, SharePoint Migration and Development services augment our comprehensive cloud-based offering, enabling us to better meet the changing business needs of our enterprise and SMB customers," said Alex Fayn, CEO.

About S-Net Communications

S-NET Communications offers a full suite of cloud-based business solutions that work together to provide you with end to end branch office networking tools – from VoIP to Fiber Internet to SD-WAN and beyond. Founded in 2006, S-NET has grown to over 30,000 subscribers on its cloud communications platform and has built a strong, global customer base. Defined by high-quality customer service and precise attention to detail, S-Net is one of Chicago's leading cloud solution providers.

For more information, please visit http://www.snetconnect.com/.

