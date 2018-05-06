Singer-songwriter Paula Punch releases single 'Departure Lounge'

PAULA PUNCH

-- The singer and songwriter from Australia known internationally as Paula Punch has released her latest official single, "Departure Lounge." Like the rest of the singer's repertoire, "Departure Lounge" has been proudly published on the Punch Park independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. An alternative rock song with a devil-may-care attitude and plenty of groove, "Departure Lounge" is the latest reason for fans of singer-songwriter music to get acquainted with Sydney's Paula Punch.Paula Punch makes music with genuine heart. Bearing themes of life, love, courage and independence, Paula Punch's latest material has echoes of the legendary Lilith Fair performers of the late nineties.Punch, herself, has cited as main artistic influences Ed Kuepper, Joni Mitchell, the Seekers, the Band, Bob Dylan, and LP. Her own sound varies from release to release, but can be likened to Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge and Sarah McLachlan. Her upcoming debut full-length album release is expected to encompass the bulk of her official releases from 2017 onward, a collezione which will anchor her in the Australian indie scene for the forseeable future.Asked to describe the overall message of her new, "Departure Lounge" single, Paula Punch says, "Living life to the full!"Paula Punch began her music career in earnest in 2017 and wasted no time in achieving Fifth Place in the ASA Songwriting Competition for her single, "Take Me Back." Her music is studio produced by Rob Gist (guitarist, Girl Overboard). Her musical creativity spun from her creation of Punch Park, which has been described as "a website dedicated to expressing her creativity through fashion, music and art, and sharing her stories by recording and performing her own songs.""This new song is a statement about life," Punch says with characteristic vivacity. "We are not here for long. We better make sure we make the most of every minute. It's about being fearless!""Departure Lounge" by Paula Punch is available online worldwide from over 600 quality music stores now. Get in early, singer-songwriter fans.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerhttps://www.punchpark.com/paula-punch-music